Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; country group tries to 'meet the moment'

Country music trio Dixie Chicks on Thursday changed its name to simply The Chicks, the latest move in U.S. pop culture to drop associations with the nation's racist past. "We want to meet the moment," the band said on its website, without further explanation. 'No Christmas shows' without UK state support, warns ballet boss

Britain's Christmas ballet season is in jeopardy unless the government steps in to help dance companies ride out the coronavirus crisis, the artistic director of one of the country's top ballet corps said. The most stringent lockdown in peacetime history has left theatres, opera houses and ballet companies without an audience for months, while top ballerinas, used to up to 8 hours of traiusning per day, have struggled to leap and twirl at home. Black artists call on Hollywood to prove Black Lives Matter

More than 300 Black actors and filmmakers, including Idris Elba, Queen Latifah and Billy Porter, on Tuesday asked Hollywood to divest in the police and invest in anti-racist content. An open letter addressed to "Our Allies in Hollywood" attacked what it called the industry's "legacy of white supremacy" and said Hollywood "encourages the epidemic of police violence and culture of anti-Blackness." In reversal, TV show about Trump-Comey clash to air before U.S. election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election will be broadcast in September - ahead of the November elections, cable channel Showtime said on Wednesday "The Comey Rule," described as a "behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath," was initially given a broadcast slot in late November. Black culture in fashion seeks to move from the runway to the control tower

More than 40 years after Beverly Johnson became the first black model to grace the cover of Vogue, the fashion industry is facing its own reckoning over racism and exclusion. Anna Wintour, regarded as one of the most influential figures in fashion, has apologized for "hurtful and intolerant" mistakes by the magazine during her 30-year tenure as Vogue's editor-in-chief. Disney to revamp Splash Mountain to feature company's first Black princess

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will renovate its Splash Mountain theme park ride to feature Tiana, the entertainment company's first Black princess and the star of 2009 animated film "The Princess and the Frog." The announcement follows criticism of the current theme for Splash Mountain, which is based on 1946 film "Song of the South." A recent online petition argued that the film promoted racist stereotypes. With Eurovision canceled, Netflix offers fans a Will Ferrell comedy

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing cancellation of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, actors Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams hope fans can get their fix by watching their madcap Netflix comedy about a duo from Iceland who compete in the event. "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" is a "zany, unexpected, musical extravaganza," McAdams told Reuters. Nintendo, Tencent team up on Pokemon battler

Nintendo-backed The Pokemon Company on Wednesday announced a cross-platform Pokemon team battling game developed with Tencent's Timi Studio as the two gaming heavyweights deepen their cooperation with a twist on the Pokemon format. In "Pokemon Unite" teams of five hunt down Pokemon in a battle area, with the game running on Nintendo Co Ltd's Switch console and on mobile. Its release date is yet to be announced. Rock band Queen get postage stamp of approval

British postage stamps which often portray the monarch will honor a different Queen in a new Royal Mail series - the veteran rock band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The set of 13 stamps on sale next month will feature artwork from their most popular album covers, images from the band's extravagant live performances and their first studio photoshoot in 1974. 'Gone with the Wind' returns to HBO Max with commentary on brutality of slavery

Movie classic "Gone with the Wind" returned to the HBO Max streaming platform on Wednesday, along with two extra features discussing its depiction of race in the Civil War era. The Oscar-winning 1939 film was pulled two weeks ago as the United States began a mass reckoning with systemic racism triggered by nationwide protests over police brutality.