Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan sign with A-list agency to hit the speaking circuit; Britain's Prince William visits Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developers and more

The pair is being represented by the New York-based Harry Walker Agency, whose roster of speakers includes Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey, the person said on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 10:27 IST
People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan sign with A-list agency to hit the speaking circuit; Britain's Prince William visits Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developers and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Harry and Meghan sign with A-list agency to hit the speaking circuit

Prince Harry and wife Meghan are ready to hit the speakers' circuit after signing with an agency that works with former U.S. President Obama and other high-profile clients, according to a person familiar with their plans. The pair is being represented by the New York-based Harry Walker Agency, whose roster of speakers includes Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Oprah Winfrey, the person said on Wednesday.

Britain's Prince William visits Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developers

Britain's Prince William on Wednesday visited the Oxford-based scientists who are working to develop a viable vaccine for COVID-19 as well as trial participants who are helping to determine whether or not it works. The vaccine, originally known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, was originally developed by scientists at the University of Oxford, and they are now working with AstraZeneca on development and production.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Woman finds out she is a man during treatment at Kolkata hosp

For thirty years she led a normal life with no complications, until recently, when doctors, while treating her for abdominal pain, discovered that she was a man suffering from testicular cancer. Surprisingly, her 28-year-old sister, who und...

2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra Police personnel

Two deaths and 190 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from among the Maharashtra Police personnel on Friday, taking the total number of cases among state policemen to 4,516, the police said. According to the Maharashtra Police, a tot...

Motorola One Fusion+ Launch In India; Know All About Second Sale On Flipkart

The much anticipated mid-range smartphone Motorola One Fusion by Motorola went on sale for the first time on 24th June 2020 at 12 PM on Flipkart. The sale went over just in a fraction of seconds after it was listed by Flipkart for end users...

SKorea police raid office of anti-North leafleting activist

South Korea police on Friday raided the office of an activist whose anti-Pyongyang leafleting campaign has intensified tensions with North Korea. Police said officers visited the Seoul office of Park Sang-Hak to confiscate leaflets, account...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020