movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of Christopher Nolan thriller "Tenet" for a second time due to the coronavirus outbreak, dealing another setback to the industry's hopes for a late-summer rebound.

Entertainment News Roundup: Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; country group tries to 'meet the moment'; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' delayed again amid coronavirus outbreak and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; country group tries to 'meet the moment'

Country music trio Dixie Chicks on Thursday changed its name to simply The Chicks, the latest move in U.S. pop culture to drop associations with the nation's racist past. "We want to meet the moment," the band said on its website, without further explanation.

Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' delayed again amid coronavirus outbreak

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros. movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of Christopher Nolan thriller "Tenet" for a second time due to the coronavirus outbreak, dealing another setback to the industry's hopes for a late-summer rebound. "Tenet" is now scheduled to reach cinemas on Aug. 12, the company said in a statement. Most U.S. movie theaters remain closed to help prevent the spread of the pandemic.

'No Christmas shows' without UK state support, warns ballet boss

Britain's Christmas ballet season is in jeopardy unless the government steps in to help dance companies ride out the coronavirus crisis, the artistic director of one of the country's top ballet corps said. The most stringent lockdown in peacetime history has left theatres, opera houses and ballet companies without an audience for months, while top ballerinas, used to up to 8 hours of traiusning per day, have struggled to leap and twirl at home.

In reversal, TV show about Trump-Comey clash to air before U.S. election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election will be broadcast in September ahead of the November elections, cable channel Showtime said on Wednesday "The Comey Rule," described as a "behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath," was initially given a broadcast slot in late November.

Black culture in fashion seeks to move from the runway to the control tower

More than 40 years after Beverly Johnson became the first black model to grace the cover of Vogue, the fashion industry is facing its own reckoning over racism and exclusion. Anna Wintour, regarded as one of the most influential figures in fashion, has apologized for "hurtful and intolerant" mistakes by the magazine during her 30-year tenure as Vogue's editor-in-chief.

Disney to revamp Splash Mountain to feature company's first Black princess

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will renovate its Splash Mountain theme park ride to feature Tiana, the entertainment company's first Black princess and the star of 2009 animated film "The Princess and the Frog." The announcement follows criticism of the current theme for Splash Mountain, which is based on the 1946 film "Song of the South." A recent online petition argued that the film promoted racist stereotypes.

With Eurovision canceled, Netflix offers fans a Will Ferrell comedy

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, actors Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams hope fans can get their fix by watching their madcap Netflix comedy about a duo from Iceland who compete in the event. "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" is a "zany, unexpected, musical extravaganza," McAdams told Reuters.

Nintendo, Tencent team up on Pokemon battler

Nintendo-backed The Pokemon Company on Wednesday announced a cross-platform Pokemon team battling game developed with Tencent's Timi Studio as the two gaming heavyweights deepen their cooperation with a twist on the Pokemon format. In "Pokemon Unite" teams of five hunt down Pokemon in a battle area, with the game running on Nintendo Co Ltd's Switch console and on mobile. Its release date is yet to be announced.

Rock band Queen get postage stamp of approval

British postage stamps which often portray the monarch will honor a different Queen in a new Royal Mail series - the veteran rock band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The set of 13 stamps on sale next month will feature artwork from their most popular album covers, images from the band's extravagant live performances and their first studio photoshoot in 1974.

'Gone with the Wind' returns to HBO Max with commentary on brutality of slavery

Movie classic "Gone with the Wind" returned to the HBO Max streaming platform on Wednesday, along with two extra features discussing its depiction of race in the Civil War era. The Oscar-winning 1939 film was pulled two weeks ago as the United States began a mass reckoning with systemic racism triggered by nationwide protests over police brutality.

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU's blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable.

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is - to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers.

