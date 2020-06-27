World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded

European Union countries failed to settle on Friday on a final "safe list" of countries whose residents could travel to the bloc from July, with the United States, Brazil and Russia set to be excluded. Ambassadors from the 27 EU members convened from Friday afternoon to establish criteria for granting quarantine-free access from next Wednesday.

Mexico City police chief shot in assassination attempt, blames drug cartel

Mexico City's chief of police was shot and injured and two of his bodyguards killed in a dramatic assassination attempt early on Friday that he quickly blamed on one of Mexico's most powerful drug gangs, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The city's public security chief Omar Garcia Harfuch suffered three bullet wounds as he and bodyguards came under heavy fire around dawn in an upscale Mexico City neighborhood, where the attack was captured on security cameras.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks

Leaders of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt said they were hopeful that the African Union could help them broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies within two or three weeks. Ethiopia, which is building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which worries its downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan, said it would fill the reservoir in a few weeks, as planned, providing enough time for talks to be concluded.

UK ready to quit EU on 'Australia terms' if no Brexit deal, PM Johnson says

Britain will be ready to sever ties with the European Union "on Australia terms" if no deal on its future relationship with the bloc is reached, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday. Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 and agreed transitional arrangements are in place until Dec. 31. A round of "intensified negotiations" is due to take place in July.

Knifeman stabs six in Glasgow before being shot by police

A man stabbed six people including a policeman in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before he was shot dead by police. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by the emergency services after the incident at a city centre hotel. Armed police arrived within minutes.

Czech coronavirus cases rise just as holidays start

The Czech Republic recorded 168 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, authorities said, the highest daily rise in cases since early April just a the country is starting the two-month summer holiday season. It was also the fourth day of the last 10 showing a daily increase of more than 100. Over the past week, the eastern region of Karvina has been by far the most affected by the rise in cases, according to the Health Ministry website.

Coronavirus cases in India cross 500,000 as big cities reel from surge

India reported over 17,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total above 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi. India has the world's fourth-biggest outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19, below only the United States, Brazil and Russia in confirmed infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Two Afghan human rights workers killed in blast in Kabul

A bomb attached to a vehicle killed two members of Afghanistan's independent human rights commission in Kabul on Saturday, the group said, as violence in the country rises despite a U.S.-brokered peace process. The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said in a statement that 24-year-old donor coordinator Fatima Khalil and 41-year-old driver Ahmad Jawed Folad were killed by an explosive device while in an AIHRC vehicle on the way to its office on Saturday.

Irish parliament elects Micheál Martin as prime minister

Micheál Martin was elected as Ireland's new prime minister by parliament on Saturday to head a coalition tasked with tackling the economic repercussions of the coronavirus crisis and moving fast on climate action as demanded by its smallest member, the Greens. Martin's Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, Ireland's two dominant centre-right parties who have swapped power since emerging from opposing sides of Ireland's 1920s civil war, will rule together for the first time in the three-party government.

Hong Kong police refuse permission for march to mark handover

The Hong Kong police department on Saturday denied permission for an annual march in the former British colony on July 1 to mark the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to China, the organizer and the police said in separate statements. In a notice to the organizer, Civil Human Rights Front, the police cited the city's current rules limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying public assemblies and demonstrations are not exempted.