Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global Citizen's Virtual Concert raised $ 7 billion to fight COVID-19 & help poor around the globe

Global Citizen said its summit with world leaders had raised USD 1.5 billion to help COVID-19 efforts in poor countries, along with a promise of 250 million doses of a vaccine for those nations if one is successfully developed. The group said it had secured USD 5.4 billion in loans and guarantees from the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to support fragile economies worldwide.

PTI | London | Updated: 28-06-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 13:47 IST
Global Citizen's Virtual Concert raised $ 7 billion to fight COVID-19 & help poor around the globe
Image Credit: Image Credit:

A summit that included a star-studded virtual concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson has raised nearly USD 7 billion in cash and loan guarantees to assist the poor around the globe whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Global Citizen said its summit with world leaders had raised USD 1.5 billion to help COVID-19 efforts in poor countries, along with a promise of 250 million doses of a vaccine for those nations if one is successfully developed.

The group said it had secured USD 5.4 billion in loans and guarantees from the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to support fragile economies worldwide. The event included a Johnson-hosted concert with performances by Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Chloe x Halle. Cyrus performed The Beatles' "Help!" in an empty stadium and Hudson performed "Where Peaceful Waters Flow" from a boat in Chicago.

"The $6.9 billion that was pledged today to support the world's poorest and most marginalized communities is an incredible next step on our journey out of the COVID-19 era, but there is more still to be done, as no one is safe until everyone is safe," Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said after the event Saturday. "As we fight this virus, we also need to take care of the most vulnerable people and address the challenges they're facing right now," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during the event.

Speakers also included the leaders of New Zealand, El Salvador, Sweden, South Africa and Barbados. Organisers said the show was not just a fundraiser, but aimed to draw awareness to the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalized communities.

French President Emmanuel Macron said shared action was needed to defeat the virus. "Let's mobilise, let's refuse an 'every man for himself' approach, let's continue to move forward together. France and Europe take their responsibility today and will do so tomorrow," Macron said.

Worldwide, nearly 10 million people have been reported infected by the virus, and nearly a half million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say those figures seriously understate the true toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing and missed mild cases. About a dozen potential COVID-19 vaccines are in early stages of testing. While some could move into late-stage testing later this year if all goes well, it's unlikely any would be licensed before early next year at the earliest.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.The incident started around 330 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local ...

Robert Lewandowski is best centre-forward in the world, says Bayern Munich chairman

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said that Robert Lewandowski is the best centre-forward in the world. His remark came when Lewandowski scored a second-half penalty as Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-0 to finish their league cam...

Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh, stating that while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving a...

Penalise players found guilty of racism like dopers and match-fixers: Holder

West Indies skipper Jason Holder has called for strict action against players found guilty of making racist comments, saying they should be penalized just like dope offenders and match-fixers. I dont think the penalty for doping or corrupti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020