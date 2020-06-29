Entertainment News Roundup: Black lives celebrated and mourned at emotional BET Awards; TV show 'The Simpsons' ditches using white voices for characters of color and more

Left Menu
But the Rolling Stones, who have tried for years to keep the president from appropriating "You Can't Always Get What You Want" as his walk-off music, have not thrown in the towel. "Moving forward, 'The Simpsons' will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters," they said in a brief statement.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Black lives celebrated and mourned at emotional BET Awards

Black power, suffering, and the fight for justice took center stage at the BET Awards on Sunday, the first Black celebrity event in the United States since nationwide mass protests broke out this month over systemic racism. The show, which celebrates Black excellence in music, film, sports and philanthropy, was filled with speeches, songs, images of protests, and the names of dozens of Black men and women who have died at the hands of police in recent years.

Rolling Stones working with BMI to stop Trump's use of 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' at rallies

For years, it has seemed as if Donald Trump can always get what he wants, at least when it comes to using classic rock and pop hits at his campaign rallies against the wishes of the original artists. But the Rolling Stones, who have tried for years to keep the president from appropriating "You Can't Always Get What You Want" as his walk-off music, have not thrown in the towel. On Saturday, the group sent out a statement saying it is enlisting BMI, the performing rights organization that oversees public use of the song, in their quest to keep the track from being used for politically partisan purposes. And the band says there'll be a lawsuit if the president continues using the song without a license.

TV show 'The Simpsons' ditches using white voices for characters of color

Animated TV comedy "The Simpsons" is ending the use of white actors to voice characters of color, producers said on Friday. "Moving forward, 'The Simpsons' will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters," they said in a brief statement.

