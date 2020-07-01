Left Menu
New York attorney general announces $19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuits An agreement has been reached to settle for nearly $19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits on behalf of multiple women against imprisoned former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, attorneys said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

An agreement has been reached to settle for nearly $19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits on behalf of multiple women against imprisoned former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, attorneys said on Tuesday. But lawyers representing six of the women who have made accusations against Weinstein called the proposed deal a "complete sellout" that did not require the 68-year-old former film producer to accept responsibility or pay out of his own pocket. Carl Reiner, American comedy pioneer, dead at 98

Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner of Mel Brooks and creator and co-star of the classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," has died at age 98 of natural causes, his assistant said on Tuesday. His career spanned seven decades and every medium from theater and recordings to television and movies, including directing "Oh, God!," three collaborations with Steve Martin and a role as an elderly con man in the revived "Ocean's Eleven" series.

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Israeli foreign minister says annexation move unlikely Wednesday

Israels foreign minister said an announcement on the proposed annexation of occupied West Bank land was unlikely on Wednesday, the start-date set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus coalition government for discussing such a move. It seem...

New North American trade deal launches under growing threat of disputes

The revamped trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico taking effect on Wednesday was meant to create a kind of fortress North America, boosting the regions competitiveness - but cracks are already starting to show in the foun...

Extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana historic step, will benefit poor: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has welcomed the announcement of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November, saying it is a historic step and will benefit the poor people. While talking to ANI, Union Minister for Co...

Fire at building in Mumbai's Powai, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Delphi Building at Powai in Mumbai on Wednesday. The fire was confined to the 3,000 sq ft office area on the 5th floor of the 7 story building.Three small engine lines of 5 motor pumps were in operation and no injuri...
