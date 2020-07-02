Left Menu
New York attorney general announces $19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuits An agreement has been reached to settle for nearly $19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits on behalf of multiple women against imprisoned former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, attorneys said on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 10:29 IST
People News Roundup: New York attorney general announces $19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuits; Carl Reiner, American comedy pioneer, dead at 98 and more
An agreement has been reached to settle for nearly $19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits on behalf of multiple women against imprisoned former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, attorneys said on Tuesday. But lawyers representing six of the women who have made accusations against Weinstein called the proposed deal a "complete sellout" that did not require the 68-year-old former film producer to accept responsibility or payout of his own pocket.

Carl Reiner, American comedy pioneer, dead at 98

Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner of Mel Brooks and creator and co-star of the classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," has died at age 98 of natural causes, his assistant said on Tuesday. His career spanned seven decades and every medium from theater and recordings to television and movies, including directing "Oh, God!," three collaborations with Steve Martin and a role as an elderly con man in the revived "Ocean's Eleven" series.

