"I don't believe in gestures", says UK PM Johnson on 'taking the knee'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he does not believe in gestures and people should not be bullied into doing things they don't want to do, when asked on Friday whether he would 'take the knee', an act used by some to protest against racism.Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:02 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he does not believe in gestures and people should not be bullied into doing things they don't want to do, when asked on Friday whether he would 'take the knee', an act used by some to protest against racism. The position was first taken by National Football League player Colin Kaepernick during the playing of the U.S. national anthem to call attention to racial injustice, and has been adopted by others since.
"I don't believe in gestures, I believe in substance," Johnson told LBC radio. "I don't want people to be bullied into doing things that they don't necessarily want to do," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Colin Kaepernick
- National Football League
- LBC
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
British oil major BP raises nearly $12 billion in hybrid bonds issue
British, Australian PMs agree investigation into origins of coronavirus outbreak needed
'Sorry is not enough', Caribbean says of British apologies for slavery
EXCLUSIVE-'Sorry is not enough', Caribbean states say of British slavery apologies
British actor Ian Holm dies at 88