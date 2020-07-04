Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant: court papers

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt "unprotected" by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to London High Court documents filed as part of her legal action against a tabloid newspaper. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles its Mail on Sunday newspaper printed last year which included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018. U.S. television broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at age 99

Hugh Downs, whose congeniality and authoritative manner allowed him to move between the world of game shows and U.S. network news, has died at the age of 99, the Arizona school named after him said on Thursday. Downs hosted the game show "Concentration" and the ABC News show "20/20" during a radio and television career of more than 60 years.