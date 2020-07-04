Left Menu
UK lifts quarantine requirements for people coming from 59 countries except US

The UK government on Friday (local time) lifted quarantine requirements for people arriving from 59 countries, except for the US, CNN reported. The list will come into effect from July 10.

04-07-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The UK government on Friday (local time) lifted quarantine requirements for people arriving from 59 countries, except for the US, CNN reported. The list will come into effect from July 10. "The government is satisfied that it is now safe to ease these measures in England and has introduced travel corridors for some countries and territories," the UK's Department for Transport was quoted as saying in a statement.

"This applies to all travel to England, by train, ferry, coach, air or any other route," the statement added. As the US has not been included in the list of "travel corridors," people coming from the US will have to go into self-isolation for 14 days after entering the UK.Earlier, the European Union had announced the decision to omit the US from its list of nations approved for entry.

As per the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, a total of 2,788,395 people in the US have tested positive of coronavirus, and 129,306 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

