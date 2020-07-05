Iran registers 163 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours

Iran has registered over 163 deaths due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus related toll to 11,571 in the country, said Health Minister spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari on Sunday.

The country has registered over 2,560 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours and the total count of positive cases has risen to 2,40,438, Sputnik reported.

In Iran, 201,330 COVID-19 patients have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak. (ANI)