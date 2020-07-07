Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police: Explosion leaves 7 dead, over 40 injured in Colombia

Video of the incident shows dozens of people gathered around the vehicle, which had turned on its side in the grass off a highway 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Barranquilla, along Colombia's Caribbean coast. A large cloud of fire suddenly erupted, sending people running, some so severely burned they were left with barely any clothes.

PTI | Bogota | Updated: 07-07-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 01:03 IST
Police: Explosion leaves 7 dead, over 40 injured in Colombia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fuel truck fire in Colombia has left seven people dead and more than 40 injured after a large group of people apparently hoping to fill up on gas got caught in the sudden explosion on Monday, authorities said. Video of the incident shows dozens of people gathered around the vehicle, which had turned on its side in the grass off a highway 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Barranquilla, along Colombia's Caribbean coast.

A large cloud of fire suddenly erupted, sending people running, some so severely burned they were left with barely any clothes. "This is a tragedy," Fabian Obispo, the mayor of nearby Pueblo Viejo, said. "Many families right now don't know where their children are." Investigators believe the driver crashed after momentarily falling asleep around 8:30 am, police said. Video shared by local media outlets shows a group of men gathering near the vehicle, many carrying empty plastic tanks. Others had approached hoping to help the driver or simply to watch the commotion.

Some of the dead were so badly burned they could not immediately be identified. "This is a very painful situation," President Iván Duque said. "We are analysing the causes." The incident comes as Colombia's Caribbean coast is grappling with an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospital beds are increasingly full. Pueblo Viejo has the third highest mortality rate in Colombia from the virus, at 915 per 1 million residents.

On Twitter, some decried the fire as an example of the desperation many in Colombia are experiencing as a result of both the pandemic's economic blow and years of inattention to poor communities outside big cities. Senator Armando Benedetti said the incident reveals longstanding issues like lack of state presence and severe poverty and inequality.

"All this because they were looking for a way to survive," he wrote.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die at 68

The worlds longest-surviving conjoined twins died July 4 at the age of 68. Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen Oct. 28, 1951. In 2014, the brothers earned the distinction of being the worlds oldes...

'Crushing experience' awaits Ghislaine Maxwell at troubled jail

Ghislaine Maxwell was detained on Monday in a troubled U.S. jail in Brooklyn where she will undergo humiliating searches and be denied nearly all possessions, a far cry from the luxury estate where she was arrested as an accused accomplice ...

Brazil shocked by woman held as a slave for years at family mansion

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The discovery of a domestic worker kept as a slave in a mansion in a wealthy part of Sao Paulo for years has shocked Brazil, with labor prosecutors seeking a large R1 mil...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on strong services sector, hopes of China recovery

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as a rebound in U.S. services industry activity in June and expectations of a revival in Chinas economy boosted optimism, helping investors look past a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020