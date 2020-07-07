Left Menu
Development News Edition

Political experts question real intention of Chinese Ambassador to Nepal's meeting with President Bhandari

Amidst the ongoing turmoil within Nepal's internal politics, the meeting of Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yangqi with government officials and political party leaders had raised speculations into Beijing's involvement in Kathmandu politics.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-07-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 11:53 IST
Political experts question real intention of Chinese Ambassador to Nepal's meeting with President Bhandari
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the ongoing turmoil within Nepal's internal politics, the meeting of Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi with government officials and political party leaders had raised speculations into Beijing's involvement in Kathmandu politics. Last week, Chinese Ambassador met President Bidya Bhandari and senior Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal. This meeting was held even as there were questions over Bhandari's role in the ruling communist party, reported Kathmandu Post.

The Kathmandu Post reported that some officials in the Foreign Ministry have stated that the President's Office has been repeatedly violating the diplomatic code of conduct. It was further reported that the under-secretary from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted at the President's Office, whose duty is to brief the President on potential meetings with foreign dignitaries and ambassadors, was not informed about the meeting between Bhandari and Hou.

"As per the diplomatic code of conduct, Foreign Ministry officials should be present at such meetings, but we were not informed...So there is no institutional record of the meetings and we don't know what the talking points were," the ministry official was quoted by the Post. Similarly, the details of a meeting between Hou and Madhav Nepal remain secret. Though it is speculated that they discussed the ongoing conflict within the ruling party where Hou urged all conflicting sides to maintain restraint, Bishnu Rijal, deputy chief of the Foreign Relations Department, was quoted as saying, "I don't have details about the meeting between Nepal and Ambassador Hou but as far as I understand Chinese protocol, the Chinese begin meeting top ranking officials and gradually come down to other officials."

Speaking on the recent Hou's meetings, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Zhang Si was quoted as saying, "The embassy keeps good relationships with Nepali leaders and is ready to exchange views on issues of common interest at any convenient time." Though Nepal and China call their meetings as just for maintaining good relationships, it is speculated that Beijing might be intending to expand its political doctrine to Nepal.

Recently, Nepal, as a member of the UN Human Rights Council, had voted in favour of the Chinese security law regarding Hong Kong even as most countries were against the imposition. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks slip from near two-week highs as COVID-19 fears weigh

London-listed shares retreated on Tuesday as investors booked profits after a strong rally in the previous session, with a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases also weighing on sentiment. The export-laden FTSE 100 was down 0.9 after marking its ...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals abduct parents of policeman in Dantewada

Naxals have abducted parents of a policeman in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said on Tuesday. A group of ultras barged into the house of District Reserve Guard DRG constable Ajay Telam in Gumiyapal village on Monda...

US looking at banning TikTok, other Chinese apps: Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday local time confirmed that the White House is looking at banning the Chinese social media apps including TikTok. With respect to Chinese apps on peoples cell phones, I can assure you the United Sta...

SC grants a month more to Centre for giving permanent commission to women officers in Army

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted one more month to the Centre to implement its verdict directing that permanent commission be given to all serving SSC women officers in the Army. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020