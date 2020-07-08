Left Menu
People News Roundup: UK's Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin; Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battle and more

Depp, the 57-year-old star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, is suing the Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling him a "wife beater".

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin

Elton John on Monday became the second artist to be honoured by Britain's Royal Mint with a commemorative coin paying tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter. The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts John's distinctive straw boater's hat, and fashions his trademark glasses out of a pair of musical notes.

Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battle

Johnny Depp launched his legal action against Britain's The Sun newspaper on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private lives of the Hollywood star and his ex-wife actress Amber Heard. Depp, the 57-year-old star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, is suing the Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling him a "wife beater".

Actor Depp appears in UK court, rejects ex-wife's abuse claims

Hollywood star Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of lying about him beating her up, and told London's High Court on Tuesday that she had actually struck him. Depp, the 57-year-old star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over an article Wootton wrote in April 2018 calling him a "wife beater".

Country star Charlie Daniels, singer of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia,' dies at 83

Country music band leader Charlie Daniels, singer and fiddler player on the Grammy-winning hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," died on Monday at age 83 at a hospital in Tennessee, his publicist said. Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, died from a stroke, according to a statement from his publicist, Don Murry Grubbs.

Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning Italian composer whose haunting scores to Spaghetti Westerns like "A Fistful of Dollars" and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" helped define a cinematic era, died on Monday. He was 91. Morricone broke his femur 10 days ago and died at dawn in a clinic in Rome, his lawyer Giorgio Assumma told Reuters.

