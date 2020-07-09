IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on the COVID-19 pandemic. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Baseball-Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game TOKYO, July 8 - With their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an imaginative replacement: dancing robots. (BASEBALL-JAPAN/ROBOTS (TV, PIX), by Jack Tarrant, 199 words)

Belgians holiday in trees as COVID-19 prompts staycations BORGLOON, Belgium, July 8 - Rather than take a summer holiday abroad during the coronavirus pandemic, some Belgians are trying a novel camping experience at home: spending a night in a tear drop-shaped tent hanging from a tree. (BELGIUM-HOLIDAY/TREE-TENT (PIX, TV), by Bart Biesemans, 259 words)

Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines STAMFORD, Connecticut, July 6 - Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOGGERS (FOCUS), by Timothy Aeppel, 718 words)

Why time feels so weird in 2020 NEW YORK, July 6 - The global coronavirus pandemic has heightened our awareness that time is subjective. For some people who enjoy working from home, the days have whizzed by. For others desperate to travel or visit a loved one, time has slowed to a crawl. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TIME (GRAPHIC), moved, 148 words)

Bolsonaro bets 'miraculous cure' for COVID-19 can save Brazil - and his life RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA. July 8 - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has gone all in on hydroxychloroquine to help his coronavirus-ravaged country beat COVID-19. He has pushed his government to make the malaria drug widely available and encouraged Brazilians to take it, both to prevent the disease and to treat it. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX), by Gabriel Stargardter and Lisandra Paraguassu, 2500 words)

Strains of hope: Chilean nurse serenades COVID-19 patients with violin SANTIAGO, July 6 - When most Chilean nurses finish their long shifts caring for the country's many COVID-19 patients, there is little else on their minds but seeing their families, eating and sleeping. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHILE-NURSE (TV, PIX), by Reuters TV, 305 words)

Free ambulance helps save mothers and babies in Kenya lockdown NAIROBI, July 7 - As soon as Kenya introduced a coronavirus curfew, Dr. Jemimah Kariuki, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Nairobi's Kenyatta Hospital, started seeing more death and complications. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-AMBULANCES (PIX, TV), by Ayenat Mersie, 432 words)

In Tokyo, a temple offers pandemic-hit Vietnamese workers a safe haven TOKYO, July 7 - A few hours after sundown last week, Thi Tu Luong dragged her suitcase down a side street in Tokyo's business district, looking for the temple that would take her in for the night. (HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-TEMPLE (UPDATE 1, PIX), by Sakura Murakami, 593 words)

Hong Kong's top cop overshadows embattled leader Lam as China cracks down HONG KONG - As Hong Kong fretted over tough new national security legislation Beijing was fashioning earlier this year, Chris Tang enthusiastically supported the move. It was needed, Hong Kong's combative police chief said, to extinguish calls for the city's independence and restore order. (HONGKONG-PROTESTS/SECURITY-POLICE (SPECIAL REPORT; PIX), by Greg Torode, James Pomfret and David Lague, 2480 words)

Srebrenica survivor on mission to find massacre victims' remains KAMENICE, Bosnia July 7 - Srebrenica genocide survivor Ramiz Nukic has made himself a promise - he will search for the remains of victims of the mass killing 25 years ago until the last of them is found. (BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/BONE COLLECTOR (PIX, TV), by Daria Sito-Sucic, 400 words)

With miniature mannequins, Dior unveils post-lockdown collection PARIS, July 6 - French couture house Christian Dior upended its traditional catwalk show on Monday, presenting its intricate designs on miniature mannequins in a twist brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. (FASHION-PARIS/HAUTE COUTURE-DIOR (PIX, TV), moved, 245 words)

Mediterranean marine life flourished during lockdown - Italian coastguard LAZIO, Italy, July 6 - Marine life in the Mediterranean off Italy flourished during the coronavirus lockdown as water quality improved and species moved into spaces vacated by people and ships, the Italian coastguard has found. (HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-SEA (PIX, TV), by Antonio Denti, 363 words)

Notable deaths in 2020 (https://reut.rs/2YNNf12) (Compiled by Mike Collett-White, Patrick Enright, Janet Lawrence and Tiffany Wu)