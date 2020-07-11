Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: 'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body; Five suspects arrested in Los Angeles killing of rapper Pop Smoke and more

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on Thursday, but no body had been found almost 24 hours after she was last seen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 10:30 IST
People News Roundup: 'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body; Five suspects arrested in Los Angeles killing of rapper Pop Smoke and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body

Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on Thursday, but nobody had been found almost 24 hours after she was last seen. Rivera, 33, who played high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in the television series until 2015, went missing on Wednesday after renting a boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son Josey.

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail, citing coronavirus, and denies Jeffrey Epstein charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls for him to sexually abuse and said she deserves bail, citing the risk she might contract the coronavirus in jail. Maxwell, 58, filed her request in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, eight days after being arrested in New Hampshire, where authorities said she had been hiding at a sprawling property she bought while shielding her identity.

Five suspects arrested in Los Angeles killing of rapper Pop Smoke

Five suspects were arrested on Thursday in the killing of rap musician Pop Smoke, who was shot dead during a break-in and robbery of a Hollywood Hills home where he was staying at the time, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The five - three adult men and two juvenile males were taken into custody without incident in a series of early morning raids across Los Angeles, according to an LAPD spokeswoman, Officer Norma Eisenman.

Depp severed finger during three-day row with ex-wife, UK court told

Hollywood star Johnny Depp wrote on a wall with blood from his severed fingertip during a long and violent confrontation with his ex-wife Amber Heard five years ago, London's High Court heard on Thursday at his libel case against a British tabloid. Depp told the court he suffered "some species of a nervous breakdown" during a row with actress Heard, but denied he had violently attacked her and accused her of cutting his finger by throwing a bottle at him.

Meghan seeks to stop tabloid naming friends in UK legal battle

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, on Thursday sought a court order to stop the publisher of the Mail on Sunday tabloid from revealing the names of five friends who could be witnesses in an ongoing legal dispute, according to a court filing. Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Katharine Hepburn's love letters to Howard Hughes up for auction

She signed off as "Country Mouse" and called him "My most excellent boss." She was Hollywood star Katharine Hepburn and he was eccentric entrepreneur Howard Hughes. Many of her letters to him are going up for auction in Los Angeles for the first time on July 23.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: 'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body; Five suspects arrested in Los Angeles killing of rapper Pop Smoke and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Glee star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for bodyFormer Glee star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on T...

Entertainment News Roundup: Masks mandatory at Mickey's when Disneyland Paris reopens; ‘The Ultimate Hold’: Why Disney has investors stuck in place and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in fitting end to marriage, Depp tells courtMovie star Johnny Depp told Londons High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her fr...

Jammu-Srinagar widening project likely to be completed by end of next year

The widening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, would be completed within one-and-a-half years, a senior government official has said. Finance Commissioner, Reve...

We need a structured mechanism with legal backing to deal with stressed assets: RBI Governor.

We need a structured mechanism with legal backing to deal with stressed assets RBI Governor....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020