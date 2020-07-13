Entertainment News Roundup: India star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan coronavirus-positive; Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens and more
India star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan coronavirus-positive, joining father in law, husband Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter tested positive for the new coronavirus on Sunday, a day after her father-in-law and top Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan and her husband and actor Abhishek were hospitalised for COVID-19. Maharastra state health minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet that Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter had tested positive for the virus that causes the disease.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
India star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan coronavirus-positive, joining father in law, husband
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter tested positive for the new coronavirus on Sunday, a day after her father-in-law and top Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan and her husband and actor Abhishek were hospitalized for COVID-19. Maharastra state health minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet that Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter had tested positive for the virus that causes the disease.
Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens
Mickey waved from a distance and visitors wore colorful face masks with mouse ears on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. Walt Disney Co welcomed a limited number of guests to its two most popular parks at the sprawling Orlando complex, the world's most-visited theme park resort, with a host of safety measures designed to reassure visitors and reduce the chances of catching the sometimes deadly virus.
ALSO READ
No community spread of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Entertainment News Roundup: India star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan COIVS positive and Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens
Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens
US News Roundup: Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens; U.S. CDC reports 3,173,212 coronavirus cases and more
Disney says Walt Disney World reopening is on track for Saturday