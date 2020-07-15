Left Menu
Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tokyo enlists nightclub workers for Q&A-style videos to fight coronavirus

Alarmed by a spike in infections in Tokyo's nightlife districts, the metropolitan government has released educational videos in the form of a Q&A between nightclub hosts, a hostess and a doctor, hoping to stem the spread of the outbreak. "What kind of symptoms can a young COVID-19 patient expect?"

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his favourite IPL moment

Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League IPL said that winning the tournament in 2016 was his favourite IPL moment. Bhuvneshwar was participating in a question and answer session on Twi...

Maruti recalls 1,34,885 units of WagonR, Baleno to fix faulty fuel pumps

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said it is recalling 1,34,885 units of WagonR and Baleno models to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps. The company is voluntarily undertaking a recall for WagonR 1 liter ...

Foden is best youngster I've ever seen: Kyle Walker

Manchester Citys Kyle Walker has hailed his teammate Phil Foden saying that the 20-year-old is the best youngster I have ever seen. He is the best youngster I have ever seen, the clubs official website quoted Walker as saying.During Manches...

BMW Motorrad celebrates 40 years of BMW GS models. A concept that changed the motorcycle world

Munich GermanyGurugram Haryana India July 15 ANIBusinessWire India A motorcycle concept that is as legendary as it is sophisticated will celebrate its anniversary in 2020 The BMW GS models are turning 40. In autumn 1980 BMW Motorrad present...
