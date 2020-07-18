Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Recent spike in Canadian coronavirus cases is worrying, says medical official

A recent spike in coronavirus cases in Canada is worrying and can be linked to groups of young people gathering in bars and nightclubs and at parties, a top medical official said on Friday. "When we examine recent trends in case reporting, there is some cause for concern. After a period of steady decline, daily case counts have started to rise," Howard Njoo, the deputy chief public health officer, told a briefing. Polish 'LGBT-free' town weighs risk of losing EU funds

Surrounded by fields of roses and lavender in tranquil eastern Poland, some residents of the village of Konskowola feel the European Union may be trying to blackmail them. Like about a hundred other municipalities across rural Poland, the local council has declared Konskowola to be free of "LGBT ideology", reflecting a backlash against gay rights throughout the conservative, largely Catholic nation. For first time, world records one million coronavirus cases in 100 hours: Reuters tally

Global coronavirus infections passed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time there has been a surge of 1 million cases in under 100 hours. The first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach 1 million cases. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from 13 million recorded on July 13. Two people stabbed in central London, police say

Two people were stabbed in London's main financial district on Friday evening but are not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. "It's not terrorism related," a spokesman for City of London police said. WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 237,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 237,743 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 230,370 on July 12. Deaths have held steady and averaged less than 5,000 a day in July. Two years after failed bomb plot, Iranian opposition rallies backers online

An exiled Iranian opposition group that was the target of a failed bomb plot in France two years ago took its annual rally to the internet on Friday as it sought to pressure the Tehran government despite the coronavirus outbreak. The Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an umbrella bloc of opposition groups in exile that seek an end to Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran, traditionally holds a mass gathering each year on the outskirts of the French capital. U.S. passenger flights to India can resume July 23

The government of India has agreed to allow U.S. air carriers to resume passenger services in the U.S.-India market starting July 23, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday. The Indian government, citing the coronavirus, had banned all scheduled services, prompting the U.S. Transportation Department in June to accuse India of engaging in "unfair and discriminatory practices" on charter air carriers serving India. UK policeman suspended after video shows him kneeling on neck of detained Black man

London's police force suspended an officer on Friday after video footage emerged of him appearing to kneel on the head and neck of a Black man who was subsequently charged with carrying a knife. Britain's capital and other major cities have seen large Black Lives Matter protests inspired by concern about racial injustice following the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Argentina confirms highest daily coronavirus case load after easing restrictions

Argentina's government announced on Friday it will gradually loosen a lockdown that has lasted nearly four months in and around Buenos Aires to stem the spread of coroanvirus, though it later confirmed its highest daily infection count since the pandemic began. President Alberto Fernandez said the gradual return to normal life will happen in several stages, with the first stage lasting until Aug. 2. Young man shot and killed in Venezuela protesting gasoline shortages

A young man was shot to death in a fishing village in Venezuela during a protest over gasoline rationing, opposition deputies and a local human rights group said on Friday. Jose Luis Albornoz, 19, died Thursday of a shot to the chest allegedly fired by a member of the National Guard, which was clearing the protest on Toas Island in northwestern Zulia state, said Avilio Troconiz, an opposition deputy.