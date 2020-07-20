Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema; Actress Heard to be quizzed over her Depp 'wife beater' claims and more

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital with COVID-19: media Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus this week, days after her husband and father-in-law were admitted, the Times of India reported on Saturday.

Updated: 20-07-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 10:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema; Actress Heard to be quizzed over her Depp 'wife beater' claims and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital with COVID-19: media

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus this week, days after her husband and father-in-law were admitted, the Times of India reported on Saturday. Rai's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, 44, also major Bollywood celebrities, were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital early this week, the highest-profile patients in India's epidemic of COVID-19.

Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema

While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine. As part of Paris Plages, the yearly transformation of sections of the Seine into man-made beaches, moviegoers on Saturday were able to board 38 electric boats for a free showing of the 2018 French comedy "Le Grand Bain".

Actress Heard to be quizzed over her Depp 'wife beater' claims

Actress Amber Heard will be questioned about her allegations that she suffered domestic abuse at the hands of ex-husband Johnny Depp when she begins giving evidence on Monday as part of the Hollywood star's libel case against a British tabloid. The High Court in London has heard two weeks of testimony, including five days of evidence from Depp himself, which has laid bare the couple's volatile relationship and some shocking claims from both parties.

A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally

In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees and at one point broke down in tears. West, 43, a former supporter of President Donald Trump who has left voters befuddled over whether his campaign is genuine or a publicity stunt to help sell albums or merchandise, delivered rambling remarks during the event at a Charleston, South Carolina, wedding venue and convention center.

