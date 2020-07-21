Entertainment News Roundup: UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic; 'Tenet' movie release delayed indefinitely in new blow to movie theaters and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic

British music magazine Q is folding after 34 years in business as the coronavirus epidemic accelerated a downturn in the media sector, forcing the publication to cease operations. The monthly magazine's editor, Ted Kessler, announced its closure in a tweet https://bit.ly/2WEKJsw on Monday, saying that the coronavirus pandemic hurt the magazine's business.

'Tenet' movie release delayed indefinitely in new blow to movie theaters

Warner Bros. on Monday said it was delaying indefinitely the release of Christopher Nolan's movie "Tenet," in a further blow to the nation's movie theater chains that were hoping to get back to business despite the coronavirus pandemic. "Tenet," due out on Aug. 12, was scheduled to be the first major Hollywood movie out in U.S. theaters following the shutdown in mid-March.

Factbox: Ex-wife Heard's testimony in Johnny Depp's libel case

American actress Amber Heard gave evidence against her ex-husband Johnny Depp at London's High Court on Monday, accusing him of years of physical and verbal abuse. Depp is suing the publishers of British tabloid newspaper The Sun over a 2018 article, based on Heard's allegations, that labelled him a "wife beater".

Cinemas in China begin to reopen after six-month coronavirus closure

Some cinemas in Chinese cities from Shanghai to Chengdu reopened on Monday after a six-month closure, raising hope that the world's second-largest movie market can start to recover from painful losses during the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese authorities last week said they would allow movie theatres in low-risk areas to resume operations in a restricted fashion, a long-awaited piece of news for a leisure industry that has seen many other venues revive recently.

Nicki Minaj says she is expecting first child

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday announced she was expecting her first child, posting photos of her baby bump. "#Preggers," wrote the "Bang, Bang" singer on her Instagram account, besides a photo of her wearing a bejeweled bra while cradling her naked belly.

'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labeled him a "wife-beater" and questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise.

A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally

In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees, and at one point broke down in tears. West, 43, a former supporter of President Donald Trump who has left voters befuddled over whether his campaign is genuine or a publicity stunt to help sell albums or merchandise, delivered rambling remarks during the event at a Charleston, South Carolina, wedding venue and convention center.

Disney's ABC News sacks senior executive over allegedly racist comments

ABC News, a Walt Disney Co unit, has sacked senior executive Barbara Fedida after an independent investigation alleged she had made racially insensitive comments and used inappropriate language, according to a company email. Fedida also managed in a rough manner and would not return to ABC, Disney executive Peter Rice told staff in an email which ABC shared with Reuters.

Australian prosecutor files charges in fatal 2016 theme park accident

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd said on Tuesday a prosecutor in Australia's Queensland state filed three charges against it for an accident at a theme park on a river rapids ride in 2016 that killed four people. The accident was referred to a prosecutor earlier this year by a coroner who said the Dreamworld theme park owner, Ardent Leisure, ignored warnings and failed to make adequate safety checks.

Netflix show on Indian matchmaker stokes debate on wedding culture

A new Netflix show about an Indian matchmaker catering to the high demands of potential brides and grooms, and their parents, has stoked an online debate about arranged marriages in the country. The eight-part series "Indian Matchmaking" premiered on Netflix on Thursday and is currently among its top-ranked India shows. It features Sima Taparia, a real-life matchmaker from Mumbai, who offers her services to families within India and abroad.