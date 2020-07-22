Left Menu
'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence.

People News Roundup: Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, says comedian John Cleese; As Britain's Prince George turns 7, parents share new photos and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, says comedian John Cleese

John Cleese does not have much time for political correctness or cancel culture, and as for the state of the world? It's completely hopeless, the former "Monty Python" star says. Instead, Cleese, 80, is promising "a short selection of Peruvian burial ditties," when he presents a comedic live-stream plus Q&A session from London next month.

As Britain's Prince George turns 7, parents share new photos

Britain's Prince George, third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, was shown flashing a gap-toothed smile in two photos released to mark his seventh birthday. The photos, taken earlier this month by his mother Kate, officially known as the Duchess of Cambridge, were issued by Kensington Palace late on Tuesday, the night before the young prince's birthday.

Factbox: Ex-wife Heard's testimony in Johnny Depp's libel case

American actress Amber Heard gave evidence against her ex-husband Johnny Depp at London's High Court on Monday, accusing him of years of physical and verbal abuse. Depp is suing the publishers of British tabloid newspaper The Sun over a 2018 article, based on Heard's allegations, that labeled him a "wife-beater".

Nicki Minaj says she is expecting first child

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday announced she was expecting her first child, posting photos of her baby bump. "#Preggers," wrote the "Bang, Bang" singer on her Instagram account, besides a photo of her wearing a bejeweled bra while cradling her naked belly.

'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labeled him a "wife-beater" and questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise.

'I wish her well': Trump comments on arrest of Epstein aide Ghislaine Maxwell

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he wished alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell well, noting that he had met her multiple times in the past, but he had little else to say on the case involving the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Trump, speaking at his first coronavirus briefing in weeks, was asked if he thinks Maxwell will "turn in powerful men" following her arrest, given that she was the longtime associate of Epstein and was his alleged co-conspirator.

