People News Roundup: Clint Eastwood sues over claims he's ditched movies for CBD business; Gli the cat can stay even as Istanbul's Hagia Sophia changes and more

The texts were read to the High Court in London, where Heard is giving evidence on behalf of the publishers of a British tabloid newspaper, The Sun, who are being sued for defamation by Depp over a 2018 article that labelled him a "wife beater".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 10:26 IST
People News Roundup: Clint Eastwood sues over claims he's ditched movies for CBD business; Gli the cat can stay even as Istanbul's Hagia Sophia changes and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Clint Eastwood sues over claims he's ditched movies for CBD business

Clint Eastwood filed lawsuits on Thursday over the fraudulent use of his name to sell CBD products and claims that he has retired from the movie business to enter the wellness industry. The 90-year-old "Dirty Harry" star alleged that his name and likeness were being used in online scams to sell CBD oil, gummies, and other products.

Gli the cat can stay even as Istanbul's Hagia Sophia changes

With thousands of Instagram followers and even a former U.S. president as a fan, Gli the cat is almost as famous as her home, Istanbul's ancient Hagia Sophia. But with the decision to turn the museum into a mosque, Turks have been wondering whether Gli will have to move out -- with the question cropping up daily on local news outlets and social media.

Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, says comedian John Cleese

John Cleese does not have much time for political correctness or cancel culture, and as for the state of the world? It's completely hopeless, the former "Monty Python" star says. Instead, Cleese, 80, is promising "a short selection of Peruvian burial ditties," when he presents a comedic live-stream plus Q&A session from London next month.

'He's nuts mom' - Heard shared fears about Depp in 2013

American actress Amber Heard texted her mother in 2013 that she was heartbroken to discover her then-boyfriend, Johnny Depp, became violent and abusive when high on drugs and alcohol, likening him to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The texts were read to the High Court in London, where Heard is giving evidence on behalf of the publishers of a British tabloid newspaper, The Sun, who are being sued for defamation by Depp over a 2018 article that labeled him a "wife-beater".

Ghislaine Maxwell fails to block release of documents, obtain gag order: U.S. court rulings

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, suffered dual setbacks in a U.S. court on Thursday, as a judge authorized the release of new materials related to her, while another judge refused to block prosecutors and lawyers from publicly discussing her criminal case. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan directed the release of large portions of more than 80 documents from a 2015 civil lawsuit against Maxwell, the British socialite now facing criminal charges that she lured girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

Depp threw bottles 'like grenades' in fight where he severed finger, UK court told

U.S. actress Amber Heard on Wednesday denied severing the tip of ex-husband Johnny Depp's finger during a violent argument, saying that the Hollywood star had been throwing bottles at her "like grenades". Heard is giving evidence at London's High Court for a third day on behalf of the publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, which Depp is suing for libel after it labeled him a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article.

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bi-polar disorder

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bipolar disorder that have led to a series of rambling public remarks on subjects ranging from politics to his marriage. Kardashian's statement on her Instagram stories account was her first public comment on weeks of interviews, public appearances, and Twitter comments by West that have raised concern about the Grammy-winning singer's mental health.

Forgive or forget Johnny Depp? Jury is out on his post-trial career

From a severed finger to defecation pranks and graffiti written in blood, the Johnny Depp libel case in London has exposed the kind of dirty laundry that Hollywood usually loves to hide. Yet whoever wins or loses, Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard may find it easier than expected to resume their acting careers after the lurid headlines generated by the three-week trial.

