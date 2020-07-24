Entertainment News Roundup: 'He's nuts mom' Heard shared fears about Depp in 2013; AMC, Cineworld further delay reopening of U.S. movie theaters and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely, Paramount moves 'Top Gun' sequel to next summer

Walt Disney Co on Thursday postponed the debut of its movie "Mulan" indefinitely, dealing a new blow to theater operators that were counting on the live-action epic to help attract audiences during a pandemic. ViacomCBS Inc's Paramount Pictures also said "Top Gun: Maverick" , the much-awaited sequel to the Tom Cruise-starring "Top Gun" , has been delayed to July 2, 2021, from December 23, 2020.

Factbox: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married for just 15 months but their stormy relationship has been laid bare at a London trial where Depp is seeking to prove he was defamed in a 2018 British newspaper article that termed him a "wife-beater." The following are key facts about the romance that blossomed and turned sour for the stars of "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Aquaman."

'He's nuts mom' Heard shared fears about Depp in 2013

American actress Amber Heard texted her mother in 2013 that she was heartbroken to discover her then-boyfriend, Johnny Depp, became violent and abusive when high on drugs and alcohol, likening him to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The texts were read to the High Court in London, where Heard is giving evidence on behalf of the publishers of a British tabloid newspaper, The Sun, who are being sued for defamation by Depp over a 2018 article that labeled him a "wife-beater".

Depp threw bottles 'like grenades' in fight where he severed finger, UK court told

U.S. actress Amber Heard on Wednesday denied severing the tip of ex-husband Johnny Depp's finger during a violent argument, saying that the Hollywood star had been throwing bottles at her "like grenades". Heard is giving evidence at London's High Court for a third day on behalf of the publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, which Depp is suing for libel after it labeled him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article.

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bi-polar disorder

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder that have led to a series of rambling public remarks on subjects ranging from politics to his marriage. Kardashian's statement on her Instagram stories account was her first public comment on weeks of interviews, public appearances, and Twitter comments by West that have raised concern about the Grammy-winning singer's mental health.

AMC, Cineworld further delay reopening of U.S. movie theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disney's "Mulan" and Christopher Nolan's thriller, "Tenet" . UK's Cineworld Group PLC also pushed its U.S. reopening date to mid-August, although the company remains on track to welcome back movie-goers in Britain at the end of this month.

Johnny Depp is suing the publisher of Britain's Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wootton for libel over an article that described the movie star as a "wife-beater". The Sun's lawyers told the court they would show the allegation in the article was true and that Depp had beaten ex-wife Amber Heard during violent rages brought on by alcohol or drugs.

Rolling Stones jam with Jimmy Page in lost track from 'hallowed era'

The Rolling Stones on Wednesday released a previously lost track, "Scarlet", recorded at guitarist Ronnie Wood's house in 1974 and featuring Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. The song combines Mick Jagger's swaggering vocal with richly textured guitars and is described in a statement as "as infectious and raunchy as anything the band cut in this hallowed era, a holy grail for any Stones devotee".