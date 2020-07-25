Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: AMC, Cineworld further delay reopening of U.S. movie theaters; Taylor Swift changes it up with 'Folklore' and earns rave reviews and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 10:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: AMC, Cineworld further delay reopening of U.S. movie theaters; Taylor Swift changes it up with 'Folklore' and earns rave reviews and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely, Paramount moves 'Top Gun' sequel to next summer

Walt Disney Co on Thursday postponed the debut of its movie "Mulan" indefinitely, dealing a new blow to theater operators that were counting on the live-action epic to help attract audiences during a pandemic. ViacomCBS Inc's Paramount Pictures also said "Top Gun: Maverick" , the much-awaited sequel to the Tom Cruise-starring "Top Gun" , has been delayed to July 2, 2021, from December 23, 2020.

Factbox: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married for just 15 months but their stormy relationship has been laid bare at a London trial where Depp is seeking to prove he was defamed in a 2018 British newspaper article that termed him a "wife-beater." The following are key facts about the romance that blossomed and turned sour for the stars of "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Aquaman."

AMC, Cineworld further delay reopening of U.S. movie theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disney's "Mulan" and Christopher Nolan's thriller, "Tenet" . UK's Cineworld Group PLC also pushed its U.S. reopening date to mid-August, although the company remains on track to welcome back movie-goers in Britain at the end of this month.

Taylor Swift changes it up with 'Folklore' and earns rave reviews

Taylor Swift on Friday won some of the best reviews of her career with an album produced entirely during the coronavirus crisis that breaks new ground for the Grammy-winning artist. "Folklore" features the 30-year-old singer, who began as a country star then turned to pop, showing a quieter indie-folk sensibility that took fans and music critics by surprise.

Factbox: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's testimony in 'wife beater' libel trial

Johnny Depp is suing the publisher of Britain's Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wootton for libel over an article that described the movie star as a "wife beater". The Sun's lawyers told the court they would show the allegation in the article was true and that Depp had beaten ex-wife Amber Heard during violent rages brought on by alcohol or drugs.

Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt

The Norwegian government will make an exception for Tom Cruise and his crew to shoot parts of a new "Mission: Impossible" movie in Norway this autumn without imposing quarantine requirements, a minister said on Friday. Production of the seventh and eighth installments of Paramount Pictures' lucrative action movie franchise was halted in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The seventh movie is currently scheduled for release in November 2021 and the eighth in November 2022.

Howard Hughes' engagement ring for Katharine Hepburn sells for $108,000

The emerald and diamond engagement ring that Howard Hughes gave to Hollywood star Katharine Hepburn in 1938 sold for $108,000 at a Los Angeles auction - more than three times the expected price - while a collection of her love letters to him fetched $44,800. Auction house Profiles in History said on Friday that other personal items belonging to Hughes also went for more than their pre-sale estimates, including the entrepreneur's trademark fedora ($51,200) and the two-tone jacket ($89,600) he wore while piloting his huge Spruce Goose flying boat.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Werenski, Thompson tied for lead after second round in Minnesota

Michael Thompson caught up with Richy Werenski in the second round of the 3M Open on Friday, with the two Americans sharing the top of the leaderboard heading into Saturday in Blaine, Minnesota. The 28-year-old Werenski carded a four-under-...

Xinjiang is likely another Bangladesh waiting to happen: Activist

New Delhi India, July 25 ANI Xinjiang is likely another Bangladesh waiting to happen with a population that dreads Chinese Communist Party control and yearns for a stable democratic republic, according to activist Lily Harding. In an opinio...

Muncy, Dodgers overpower Giants again

Max Muncy hit two home runs, and Ross Stripling tossed seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers won for the second time in two nights, beating the visiting San Francisco Giants 9-1 on Friday. Muncy finished with three hits and reache...

Zion returns to NBA bubble, set to quarantine

Zion Williamson returned to the NBA campus near Orlando and will quarantine there before joining his teammates, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday. The Pelicans star forward left the team on July 16 to deal with an urgent family matt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020