Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Prince Harry took offence at brother's advice; Wiley faces police probe over accusations of anti-Semitism and more

Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from the book called "Finding Freedom", saying they were not interviewed for the biography being serialised by The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers and made no contributions to it.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 18:30 IST
People News Roundup: Prince Harry took offence at brother's advice; Wiley faces police probe over accusations of anti-Semitism and more
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green is dead at 73

Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder of the influential rock group Peter Green has died at age 73, Green's lawyers said on Saturday. The law firm Swan Turton said in a statement that Green had died in his sleep this weekend.

Harry, Meghan distance themselves from upcoming book on time in royal family

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from an upcoming book on their time in the royal family, saying they were not interviewed for the biography and did not make any contributions to it. The book, entitled 'Finding Freedom', is due to be published in August and is expected to shed light on the couple's frustrations with the palace and press, local media reported on Saturday.

Taylor Swift changes it up with 'Folklore' and earns rave reviews

Taylor Swift on Friday won some of the best reviews of her career with an album produced entirely during the coronavirus crisis that breaks new ground for the Grammy-winning artist. "Folklore" features the 30-year-old singer, who began as a country star then turned to pop, showing a quieter indie folk sensibility that took fans and music critics by surprise.

Howard Hughes' engagement ring for Katharine Hepburn sells for $108,000

The emerald and diamond engagement ring that Howard Hughes gave to Hollywood star Katharine Hepburn in 1938 sold for $108,000 at a Los Angeles auction - more than three times the expected price - while a collection of her love letters to him fetched $44,800. Auction house Profiles in History said on Friday that other personal items belonging to Hughes also went for more than their pre-sale estimates, including the entrepreneur's trademark fedora ($51,200) and the two-tone jacket ($89,600) he wore while piloting his huge Spruce Goose flying boat.

UK rapper Wiley faces police probe over accusations of anti-Semitism

British rap artist Wiley is facing a police investigation after a string of anti-Semitic comments appeared on his social media accounts, prompting his management to drop him. The rapper's Twitter account, which has half a million followers, published a series of tweets on Friday asserting that Jews systematically exploited Black artists in the music industry, continuing a pattern of exploitation dating back to the slave trade.

Prolific U.S. TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88, People magazine reports

Regis Philbin, a familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host who logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television, has died aged 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family. The magazine said Philbin died of natural causes on Friday, one month shy of his 89th birthday, quoting the statement.

Prince Harry took offence at brother's advice, says book

Britain's Prince Harry took offence at what he thought was Prince William's "snobbishness" when he advised his brother to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl" when he was dating Meghan Markle, a new book says. Harry and his wife, Meghan, have distanced themselves from the book called "Finding Freedom", saying they were not interviewed for the biography being serialised by The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers and made no contributions to it.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Halep withdraws from Palermo Open after quarantine order

Second-ranked Simona Halep withdrew from the Palermo Ladies Open Sunday following a quarantine ordinance issued by Italys health ministry. Given the recent rise in Covid19 cases in Romania and my anxieties around international air travel at...

Non-profit organisation urges PM to set up national commission for migrant workers

A non-profit organisation has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to set up a panel for migrant workers on the lines of NHRC and National Commission for Minorities. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sansthan PDUS...

Free education in KIIT for children of Covid deceased in Odisha

KIIT Deemed to be University here on Sunday announced its decision to provide technical and professional education free of cost to children of the people succumbing to COVID-19 in Odisha. Noting that COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted and deva...

Organ donation, transplant hit hard in Indore amid outbreak

Life-saving organ transplant procedures have come to a standstill in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh with not a single donation taking place since March 24 when the first set of COVID-19 cases were detected here, a senior health official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020