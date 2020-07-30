IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

As U.S. police struggle to hire, next-generation cops seek more humane approach WASHINGTON, July 29 - Stephanie Robinson, 23, a rookie Black police officer on Detroit's West Side, has been challenged by Black residents about her loyalty while on patrol since the death of George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer. (GLOBAL-RACE/USA-POLICE (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), by Andrea Shalal and Angela Moore, 950 words)

Bring a chair and sunscreen: boarding schools prepare for students' return July 28 - Students at a small boarding school in California received an unusual set of instructions this summer: return to campus in the fall armed with a portable chair, a sun hat and sunscreen. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-BOARDINGSCHOOLS (PIX, TV), by Daphne Psaledakis, 719 words)

Postcard reveals site of Van Gogh's "farewell note in colour" before suicide PARIS, July 29 - Stuck at home during lockdown, Dutch researcher Wouter van der Veen finally found time to look through old postcards of the French village where Vincent Van Gogh died and made a remarkable discovery. (FRANCE-VANGOGH/ (TV, PIX), by Geert De Clercq, 370 words)

Indonesia farms see boom in online sales of sacrificial animals for Eid BOGOR, July 29 - As Indonesian Muslims prepare to celebrate the Eid al-Adha festival, farms are seeing a boom in online sales of goats, sheep and cows traditionally sacrificed at this time. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EID-INDONESIA (TV, PIX), by Heru Asprihanto, 312 words)

U.S. small businesses face mass closures without more pandemic aid OAKLAND, July 29 - After surviving two strokes at age 27, Olivia Colt threw herself into starting a catering business, a lifelong dream. Ten years and another stroke later, she had built Salt & Honey Catering Plus Events into a thriving operation in downtown Oakland. (HEALTH -CORONAVIRUS/USA-SMALLBIZ (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), by Ann Saphir and Jonnelle Marte, 1083 words)

Maine killing shows great white sharks are back, attracted by seals July 29 - The first fatal shark attack ever recorded in the U.S. state of Maine this week may be linked to rebounding populations of the great white shark and its prey, the seal, experts said on Wednesday. (USA-SHARKS/ (UPDATE 1, TV), by Daniel Trotta, 470 words)

Scientists solve mystery of the origin of Stonehenge megaliths July 29 - Scientists have solved an enduring mystery about Stonehenge, determining the place of origin of many of the megaliths that make up the famed monument in Wiltshire, England, thanks to a core sample that had been kept in the United States for decades. (SCIENCE-STONEHENGE/ (PIX, TV), by Will Dunham, 390 words)

Moroccan women break through in rap scene dominated by men RABAT, July 27 - In a rap scene dominated by men, women's voices are starting to make waves in Morocco. (MOROCCO-MUSIC/WOMEN (PIX, TV), by Ahmed Eljechtimi, 380 words)

Coronavirus dampens Japanese man's plan to rescue bathhouse culture TOKYO, July 29 - Craft beer, live music and lodging featured in renovation plans that Takuya Shimbo had for an aging Tokyo bathhouse, hoping to rescue a fading industry from extinction by reinventing the concept of communal bathing. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-BATHS (PIX, TV), by Elaine Lies, 600 words)

'I cannot save everybody': Houston doctor fights newest COVID-19 surge HOUSTON, July 29 - The scene inside United Memorial Medical Center in Houston has become all too familiar: overwhelmed medical staff fighting to curb the wave of COVID-19 patients that come through the hospital’s doors every day. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TEXAS (UPDATE 1, WIDER IMAGE, PIX, TV), by Callaghan O'Hare and Maria Caspani, 734 words) (Photo essay at https://reut.rs/3hOPbgm)

On trial on riot charges, Hong Kong newlyweds prepared for life apart HONG KONG, July 24 - For Valentine's Day this year, Henry Tong gave his wife, Elaine To, a photo book. It holds the memories of their life together: their first date six years ago, kissing in front of a pro-democracy "Lennon wall"; the tattooed bands on their ring fingers, symbolizing a bond not easily erased; and their wedding day last year, when he vowed to her, "Not even a nuclear explosion could break us apart." (HONGKONG-SECURITY/COUPLE (UPDATE 1, PIX), by Jessie Pang, 2787 words)

