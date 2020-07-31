Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal government restricts night entry of vehicles into Kathmandu

The Nepal government has restricted the entry of passenger vehicles into Kathmandu during night following a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Home Ministry said. No passenger vehicles will be allowed to enter Kathmandu from 7 pm to 7 am starting Thursday night, home ministry officials said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:42 IST
Nepal government restricts night entry of vehicles into Kathmandu

The Nepal government has restricted the entry of passenger vehicles into Kathmandu during night following a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Home Ministry said. No passenger vehicles will be allowed to enter Kathmandu from 7 pm to 7 am starting Thursday night, home ministry officials said. The decision comes after a large number of people entering Kathmandu in recent days were tested positive for the COVID-19. The capital recorded 45 new cases on Thursday. On the same day, 24 people entering Kathmandu from other districts were tested positive for the virus.

However, the rule will not affect the movement of essential and cargo vehicles, the officials said. The government has also installed necessary testing infrastructures and human resources in three major entry points to Kathmandu.

Similarly, the district administration offices outside Kathmandu are also directed not to issue any permits to allow inter-district vehicular movement. Officials have cautioned that failure to control the movement of people from the porous Indo-Nepal border could lead to a surge in the number of cases in the country. The government is considering to further strengthen the border security to check cross-border movement of people in order to contain the possible spread of the COVID-19 cases.

The authorities have also restricted movement of people and vehicles from one district to another without permission from local authorities. According to the Johns Hopkins University data, the country has recorded 19,547 COVID-19 cases with 52 deaths.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi relaxes upfront margin framework

In a relief to brokers and traders, markets regulator Sebi on Friday said penalty for short-collection will not be applicable if trading members collect at least 20 per cent upfront margin from the client. The decision has been taken after ...

SMS service encourages thousands of women in Eswatini to access contraceptives

Once a month, Nolwazi Myeni receives a message on her mobile phone notifying her that family planning services are available despite the pandemic-related lockdown. I felt very encouraged to be assured that I could visit any clinic amid COVI...

Gehlot questions BJP's criticism over defection of 6 BSP MLAs to Cong

Accusing the BJP of adopting double standards over the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reminded it about the induction of four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs into the saffron party last year...

Hong Kong leader says key election postponed, blow to pro-democracy camp

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election for seats in the city legislature for a year because of a spike in novel coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition hoping to make gains in the vote. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020