People News Roundup: YouTube star Jake Paul's Los Angeles-area home raided by FBI; Britain's royal family wish Meghan happy birthday amid rift and more

Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign for using his songs

Neil Young sued U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign on Tuesday, accusing it of copyright infringement for playing the rocker's songs without permission. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Young objected to the playing of "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" numerous times at rallies and political events, including a June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

YouTube star Jake Paul's Los Angeles-area home raided by FBI

FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, officials said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also searched two locations in Las Vegas, but no one was taken into custody during the raids and no arrest warrant has been issued for Paul, the agency said.

Britain's royal family wish Meghan happy birthday amid rift

Britain's royal family wished happy birthday to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wife of Prince Harry, via Twitter on Tuesday in a show of friendliness after a rocky period that saw the couple move to the United States. The official Twitter account for Buckingham Palace, which gives updates on the activities of Queen Elizabeth and other royals, posted a 2018 picture of the monarch with Meghan, who is celebrating her 39th birthday.

UK court says Meghan can keep friends secret for 'time being' in tabloid lawsuit

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won a court battle on Wednesday to keep the names of five of her friends private for the time being as part of her legal action against a British tabloid which she accuses of invading her privacy. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Prince Philip and royals to lead UK's VJ Day commemorations

Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip and other senior royals will lead British commemorations for the 75th anniversary of VJ Day which marks victory over Japan and the end of World War Two, the government said on Wednesday. Philip, who served in the British navy during the war and was on board the destroyer HMS Whelp in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrender was signed, will feature in a photo montage of living veterans which will be shown on large screens in locations across the country for the Aug. 15 tributes.

Trump snubs civil right icon Lewis, cites absence at 2017 inauguration

President Donald Trump's personal grievances aired anew this week as he dismissed the legacy of the late U.S. Representative John Lewis after snubbing the civil rights icon and defended his decision not to pay his respects following Lewis' recent death. Lewis, who played an instrumental role in passing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, was buried last week after an emotional service in Atlanta attended by three of the nation's four living past presidents.