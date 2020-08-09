Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's Video Music Awards drops plans for indoor show; Swapping shorts for thermals, 'I'm A Celebrity' moves to UK from Australia and more
Swapping shorts for thermals, 'I'm A Celebrity' moves to UK from Australia
British broadcaster ITV will this year hold its reality TV show "I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here" in a ruined English castle in winter instead of the heat of the Australian jungle, as COVID-19 restrictions make global travel all but impossible. Forcing a group of celebrities to take part in "Bushtucker Trials" to win food and avoid elimination, the program has become a rating winner for the commercial channel as contestants battle to win a public vote.
MTV has abandoned the idea of holding its Video Music Awards show at an indoor venue in New York because of the complications of the coronavirus epidemic. The VMA show on Aug. 30, which traditionally features live performances from music's biggest stars, will instead go ahead with some artists performing at outdoor locations, MTV and the Barclays Center arena said on Friday.
