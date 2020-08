Entertainment News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors list; Martin Scorsese joins Apple's Hollywood roster for new films and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Martin Scorsese joins Apple's Hollywood roster for new films, TV shows

Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce film and TV projects for Apple Inc's streaming service under a multi-year deal, the company said on Tuesday, as digital video platforms battle for Hollywood's top talent. Scorsese, director of "Goodfellas," "Taxi Driver" and other cinema classics, will produce the projects through his company, Sikelia Productions.

Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors list

Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world's highest-paid male actors for a second straight year, according to an annual tally released by Forbes magazine on Tuesday. Johnson, also known by his ring name 'The Rock', earned $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, Forbes said, including $23.5 million from Netflix Inc to star in movie thriller "Red Notice." He also benefited from his 'Project Rock' fitness wear line for Under Armour Inc.

Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of "The Mask of Zorro" and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine. "I'd like to add that I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible," he said in a birthday message on Twitter, adding that he had reached 60 "full of desire and aspirations".