People News Roundup: Actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well; Billionaire Sumner Redstone, media mogul who headed Viacom, dead at 97

Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors list

Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world's highest-paid male actors for a second straight year, according to an annual tally released by Forbes magazine on Tuesday. Johnson, also known by his ring name 'The Rock', earned $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, Forbes said, including $23.5 million from Netflix Inc to star in movie thriller "Red Notice." He also benefited from his 'Project Rock' fitness wear line for Under Armour Inc.

Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of "The Mask of Zorro" and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine. "I'd like to add that I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible," he said in a birthday message on Twitter, adding that he had reached 60 "full of desire and aspirations".

Billionaire Sumner Redstone, media mogul who headed Viacom, dead at 97

Viacom and CBS Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone, the media mogul who took his father's movie theater chain and built it into an empire that included Paramount Pictures, CBS and MTV, has died at 97, ViacomCBS and National Amusements said on Wednesday. Redstone, as executive chairman of both Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, had controlled the two companies through privately held National Amusements. But in his early 90s, the state of Redstone's physical and mental health set off an avalanche of corporate maneuvering over his media holdings that resulted in him stepping down in 2016 as executive chairman of both companies.