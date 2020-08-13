Left Menu
Development News Edition

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

(LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-BABY (TV, PIX), moved, 401 words) Squeegee selfies: Tel Aviv tower-washer is rising TikTok star TEL AVIV, Aug 11 - Twirling to hip hop over chasms of steel and glass, soapy squeegee in one hand and a smartphone in the other, Noa Toledo is an Israeli social media star who aims to encourage other women to take on her traditionally male-dominated job.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 10:31 IST
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Baby George, born amid Beirut blast, is "light in the darkness" BEIRUT, Aug 12 - Stepping into the delivery room where his wife Emmanuelle was about to give birth, Edmond Khnaisser meant to capture their son's first moments on camera. Instead, he recorded the instant the biggest blast in Lebanon's history sent windows crashing onto the hospital bed. (LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-BABY (TV, PIX), moved, 401 words)

Squeegee selfies: Tel Aviv tower-washer is rising TikTok star TEL AVIV, Aug 11 - Twirling to hip hop over chasms of steel and glass, soapy squeegee in one hand and a smartphone in the other, Noa Toledo is an Israeli social media star who aims to encourage other women to take on her traditionally male-dominated job. (ISRAEL-SOCIALMEDIA/WINDOW WASHER (TV, PIX), moved, 155 words)

From carats to peanuts: how a pandemic upended the global diamond industry JOHANNESBURG/MUMBAI, Aug 12 - As the coronavirus pandemic shuttered mines from Lesotho to Canada and disrupted supply chains, Rajen Patel swapped diamond polishing for peanut farming. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DIAMONDS (PIX, GRAPHICS), by Helen Reid, Tanisha Heiberg and Rajendra Jadhav, 828 words)

Raphael did a nose-job in self-portrait, face reconstruction suggests ROME, Aug 11 - Raphael probably didn't like his nose, and replaced it with an idealised version in his famous self-portrait. (ARTS-ITALY/RAPHAEL (PIX, TV), by Philip Pullella, 399 words)

Back from the dead? Stem cells give hope for revival of Malaysia's extinct rhinos KUANTAN, Malaysia, Aug 12 - Some skin, eggs and tissue samples are all that remain of Malaysia's last rhino, Iman, who died last November after years of failed breeding attempts. (MALAYSIA-WILDLIFE/RHINO (TV, PIX), by Joseph Sipalan, 517 words)

'Dream destination' cafes offer taste of paradise in blockaded Gaza strip GAZA, Aug 11 - Mediterranean waves crash below patrons snacking on freshly-caught fish at the "Maldive Gaza" cafe, offering a glimpse of paradise to Palestinians confined to the blockaded strip. (PALESTINIANS-GAZA/MALDIVES (TV, PIX), by Nidal al-Mughrabi, 207 words)

Virtually identical: Grounded Japanese try 'foreign' holidays with a difference TOKYO, Aug 12 - Japanese businessman Katsuo Inoue chose Italy for this year's summer vacation, and he enjoyed the trimmings of a business class cabin and soaked up the sights of Florence and Rome - without ever leaving Tokyo. (HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-VR TRAVEL (TV, PIX), by Akira Tomoshige, 296 words)

For the art collector with everything, the $1.5 million COVID mask MOTZA, Israel, Aug 12 - Art rather than ostentation is the rationale behind the world's most expensive coronavirus mask, say the Israeli jewellers who are crafting the $1.5 million object for an unnamed U.S.-based client. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-MASK (TV, PIX), moved, 234 words)

Coping with campus coronavirus: U.S. fraternities, sororities give it the old college try MADISON, Wisconsin, Aug 12 - Sixteen gallons of hand sanitizer sat in the foyer of the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority house at the University of Wisconsin as house mother Karen Mullis reconfigured tables in the dining room to maintain social distancing. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRATERNITIES-SORORITIES (PIX, GRAPHIC), by Brendan O'Brien, 754 words)

Some U.S. colleges stick to in-person reopening in pandemic despite doubts, pushback Aug 11 - Many U.S. universities are revamping campuses to resume in-person classes despite COVID-19, drawing criticism from some college town residents and critics who say schools are putting profits before public safety. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UNIVERSITIES (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Jan Wolfe and Catherine Koppel, 729 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT EXPLAINER-The U.S. push to extend U.N. arms embargo on Iran

Where Biden and Trump stand on key issues (https://tmsnrt.rs/3iDd4YG) FACTBOX-Who is speaking at the Democratic National Convention - and why

NEWSMAKER-How Kamala Harris found the political identity that had eluded her FACTBOX-Political crisis unfolds in Belarus after presidential vote

EXPLAINER-Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights Windows maker's history with China FACTBOX-Who is Jimmy Lai, the media tycoon arrested in Hong Kong?

FACTBOX-How financial firms in Hong Kong may be affected by U.S. sanctions UNDERSTANDING COVID-19

EXPLAINER-When will a coronavirus vaccine be ready? FACTBOX-World reaction to Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

FACTBOX-U.S., UK spend billions to take lead in securing coronavirus vaccines GRAPHIC-U.S. COVID-19 deaths drop for first time in four weeks (https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR)

The Lifeline Pipeline: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus (https://reut.rs/3bhMUaE) Coronavirus and the global economy (https://tmsnrt.rs/3cg7OXF)

The new normal: How far is far enough? (https://tmsnrt.rs/3dKqnnn) Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19

Global tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2W82n73) U.S. tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2ySIhG0) (Compiled by Leela de Kretser, Patrick Enright and Tiffany Wu)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Indian solar ferry flies flag for cleaner, cheaper water transport

By K. Rajendran VIAKOM, India, Aug 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Over the past three years, P. Ravindrans commute from his southern Indian village has been about more than getting to work - the SIM card seller sees his daily trip on India...

Scotch Whisky group disappointed with US decision to retain tariffs

The Scotch Whisky Association has said a decision by the United States to maintain a 25 tariff on its goods was deeply disappointing and it urged London to do more to protect the industry.The U.S. government on Wednesday said it would maint...

Philippines eyes clinical trials for Russian COVID-19 vaccine in October

The Philippines plans to launch clinical trials for a Russian coronavirus vaccine in October, with President Rodrigo Duterte expected to be inoculated as early as May next year, the presidential spokesman said on Thursday. Harry Roque, Dute...

Israel halts fuel shipments to Gaza over fire balloon launches

Israel on Thursday said it will stop shipments of fuel into Gaza in response to Palestinians in the enclave launching incendiary balloons that have torched tracts of farmland on the Israeli frontier.Palestinians in Islamist Hamas-ruled Gaza...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020