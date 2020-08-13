Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple readies subscription bundles to boost services- Bloomberg News

Apple Inc is readying a series of subscription bundles that will let customers sign in for several of the iPhone maker's digital services at a lower monthly price, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:58 IST
Apple readies subscription bundles to boost services- Bloomberg News
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc is readying a series of subscription bundles that will let customers sign in for several of the iPhone maker's digital services at a lower monthly price, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The bundles, dubbed "Apple One" inside the Cupertino, California-based company, are planned to launch as early as October alongside the next iPhone line, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the effort.

The bundles are designed to encourage customers to subscribe to more Apple services, which will generate more recurring revenue, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Sales in Apple's services segment, which also includes offerings such as iCloud and Apple Music, rose 14.8% to $13.16 billion, in the recently reported third quarter.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot calls CLP meeting; Pilot likely to attend

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Thursday at 5 pm, a day before the state assembly session is scheduled to begin. Party sources said the meeting would be attend...

3 Spaniards dead, 1 missing in Swiss canyoning accident

Swiss authorities say three Spanish tourists on a canyoning tour have died and one is missing after a heavy storm. Police in the eastern canton state of St. Gallen said Thursday that the four men were reported missing the previous night.Res...

Barcelona changes tourism tactics in the COVID era

The sight of local kids playing under the palm trees in an almost empty Plaa Reial square reminds Gloria Gomez of her childhood in the 1980s before tourism swamped the Barcelona landmark.Its nice to see it but at the same time its so sad, s...

I had gone into survival mode, could've been more free-flowing: Joe Denly

Axed from Englands Test squad due to his poor show, England batsman Joe Denly says he went into survival mode after not being able to produce big scores and could have adopted a more free-flowing approach to his batting. Denly, who made his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020