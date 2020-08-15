Left Menu
The world's largest movie theater chain said it plans to open about two-thirds of its more than 600 theaters in the United States in time for the much-anticipated Christopher Nolan film "Tenet", that is slated for a Sept.

Entertainment News Roundup: Princess Diana musical to debut on Netflix before hitting Broadway; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Miel Gibson: Chilean honey vendor in sticky situation with Braveheart star

A pun on the Spanish word for "honey" and the name of one of the world's most famous actors has landed a small scale Chilean vendor in a sticky situation. Yohanna Agurto used an image of Mel Gibson from the 1995 movie "Braveheart" to promote her honey, Miel Gibson, along with the slogan "only for the brave."

Princess Diana musical to debut on Netflix before hitting Broadway

A new musical about Britain's Princess Diana will be filmed without an audience and air on Netflix Inc in early 2021 before it debuts on Broadway, producers announced on Wednesday. The unusual arrangement for "Diana" was made as Broadway remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online

The Sarajevo Film Festival will be launched entirely online on Friday after a spike in coronavirus cases forced organisers to cancel plans to stage Europe's first in-person movie fair since the outbreak of the pandemic. Just ten days ago a huge projection screen was set up at a spacious open-air cinema and chairs placed according to physical distance rules. Organisers had said face masks and disinfectant at cinema entrances would be a must.

Bond star Naomie Harris backs new Extinction Rebellion climate change film

British actress Naomie Harris and musician Brian Eno have teamed up to produce a short film backing calls for urgent action to slow climate change, in support of civil disobedience campaign Extinction Rebellion. Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond movies "Skyfall," "Spectre" and the forthcoming "No Time To Die" , provides the voice-over for the animation, which also explores the threat posed by the accelerating loss of species.

Remove masks, celebrate freedom: fashion grannies return to Beijing street 'catwalk'

Four famous amateur model grandmothers took off their masks during a saunter down the streets of Beijing on Thursday to demonstrate life returning to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Glamma Beijing, a group of four women who met during a modelling training course after retiring 20 years ago, became an internet sensation in China last year.

Details emerge for Trump's convention plans, as Democrats line up music stars

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver remarks from historic Fort McHenry in Maryland during the Republican National Convention, a campaign official said on Friday, while President Donald Trump said he will likely give his address from the White House. The plans for the convention, which starts on Aug. 24, have already drawn criticism from Democrats and ethics experts, who have raised concerns about the use of federal property for partisan advantage.

AMC to reopen some U.S. movie theaters starting Aug. 20

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will start its first phase of reopening theaters in the United States from Aug. 20, covering more than 100 venues, the company said on Thursday. The world's largest movie theater chain said it plans to open about two-thirds of its more than 600 theaters in the United States in time for the much-anticipated Christopher Nolan film "Tenet" , that is slated for a Sept. 3 release.

Disney to stream a new 'Star Wars' holiday special with Legos

A new "Star Wars" holiday special produced with Legos will debut on Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service in November, the company said on Thursday. The special will feature Rey and other characters from the most recent "Star Wars" movie trilogy. It will take place on Chewbacca's home planet of Kashyyyk and focus on Life Day, an important holiday in the galaxy far, far away.

K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, saw 49.7 billion won ($41.9 million) in half-year profits as its online concert and merchandise sales more than offset event cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Big Hit received preliminary approval for its planned initial public offering (IPO), with a listing expected later this year. Some analysts have forecast the IPO could value the company at 4 trillion won ($3.4 billion) or more.

