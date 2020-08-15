Entertainment News Roundup: Disney to stream a new 'Star Wars' holiday special with Legos; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

Left Menu
K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, saw 49.7 billion won ($41.9 million) in half-year profits as its online concert and merchandise sales more than offset event cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Miel Gibson: Chilean honey vendor in sticky situation with Braveheart star

A pun on the Spanish word for "honey" and the name of one of the world's most famous actors has landed a small scale Chilean vendor in a sticky situation. Yohanna Agurto used an image of Mel Gibson from the 1995 movie "Braveheart" to promote her honey, Miel Gibson, along with the slogan "only for the brave."

Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online

The Sarajevo Film Festival will be launched entirely online on Friday after a spike in coronavirus cases forced organisers to cancel plans to stage Europe's first in-person movie fair since the outbreak of the pandemic. Just ten days ago a huge projection screen was set up at a spacious open-air cinema and chairs placed according to physical distance rules. Organisers had said face masks and disinfectant at cinema entrances would be a must.

Remove masks, celebrate freedom: fashion grannies return to Beijing street 'catwalk'

Four famous amateur model grandmothers took off their masks during a saunter down the streets of Beijing on Thursday to demonstrate life returning to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Glamma Beijing, a group of four women who met during a modelling training course after retiring 20 years ago, became an internet sensation in China last year.

Details emerge for Trump's convention plans, as Democrats line up music stars

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver remarks from historic Fort McHenry in Maryland during the Republican National Convention, a campaign official said on Friday, while President Donald Trump said he will likely give his address from the White House. The plans for the convention, which starts on Aug. 24, have already drawn criticism from Democrats and ethics experts, who have raised concerns about the use of federal property for partisan advantage.

Disney to stream a new 'Star Wars' holiday special with Legos

A new "Star Wars" holiday special produced with Legos will debut on Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service in November, the company said on Thursday. The special will feature Rey and other characters from the most recent "Star Wars" movie trilogy. It will take place on Chewbacca's home planet of Kashyyyk and focus on Life Day, an important holiday in the galaxy far, far away.

K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, saw 49.7 billion won ($41.9 million) in half-year profits as its online concert and merchandise sales more than offset event cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Big Hit received preliminary approval for its planned initial public offering (IPO), with a listing expected later this year. Some analysts have forecast the IPO could value the company at 4 trillion won ($3.4 billion) or more.

