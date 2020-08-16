Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuomo: Health workers to supervise annual 9/11 light tribute

The annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday, saying New York health officials will supervise this year's tribute to ensure workers' safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 03:26 IST
Cuomo: Health workers to supervise annual 9/11 light tribute
“This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost and the heroism displayed ‎as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. Image Credit: Instagram / nygovcuomo

The annual light display honouring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday, saying New York health officials will supervise this year's tribute to ensure workers' safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. "This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost and the heroism displayed ‎as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum cancelled the Tribute in Light over concerns the coronavirus might spread among crews creating twin columns of light to represent the World Trade Center in the Manhattan sky. "This year, its message of hope, endurance and resilience are more important than ever," Alice Greenwald, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, said in a statement.

Greenwald thanked former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Cuomo and the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation "for their assistance in offsetting the increased costs associated with the health and safety considerations around the tribute this year." The Tunnel to Towers Foundation recently decided to hold an alternative 9/11 Never Forget ceremony after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum announced family members won't read the names of the nearly 3,000 victims this year because of the pandemic. The foundation's tribute will be held just south of the memorial plaza and relatives will read the victims' names, with mask-wearing enforced and podiums being sanitized after each speaker.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes ride Kuemper past Avs, avoid 3-0 hole

A dazzling Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes past the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday in Edmonton, preventing the Coyotes from going down 3-0 and giving the new life in their playoff series. Colorado still leads the...

Mexican president says jobs gained back in August, reversing trend of losses

Mexico added back 52,455 jobs in August, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday, hailing the news as a sign of recovery after the country lost more than 1 million jobs in the formal economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.Th...

Police disperse Georgia protest after fights break out

Police dispersed right-wing demonstrators and counter protesters on Saturday as scuffles broke out in an Atlanta suburb that is home to a giant Confederate memorial.Several dozen demonstrators, many armed and carrying Confederate battle fla...

Can Flyers respond to Canadiens in Game 3?

Some storylines have emerged in Eastern Conference playoff series between the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers as they head into Game 3 in Toronto knotted at one win each. The Canadiens have found a source of inspiration -- playin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020