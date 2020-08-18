Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2020 02:43 IST
People News Roundup: Two charged with 2002 NY murder and Independent counsel faults Chicago prosecutor's dismissal

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Two charged with 2002 New York murder 'in cold blood' of rapper Jam Master Jay

Rapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founder members of the Run-DMC, was murdered in 2002 "in cold blood" as part of a dispute over a drugs deal, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. They announced that two men had been charged with his murder, bringing to a close the attempt to solve one of the biggest unsolved killings in the world of rap.

Independent counsel faults Chicago prosecutor's dismissal of Jussie Smollett case

A court-appointed independent counsel on Monday found Chicago prosecutors abused their discretion and may have violated legal ethics by dropping charges that former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett falsely reported he was attacked. The allegations are the latest twist in a dizzying swirl of claims and counter-claims in the case that began in January 2019 when Smollett, who is black and openly gay, told police he was accosted on a darkened street in a hate crime by two masked strangers.

