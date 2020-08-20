Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture; Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Expect less extravagant shows in post-coronavirus world, ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus says

Extravagant musical productions such as "Mamma Mia!" will need to be scaled down when they go again after the coronavirus lockdowns end, ABBA star and Swedish pop impresario Bjorn Ulvaeus says. The 75-year old, who co-penned hits like "Waterloo" and "Dancing Queen" for ABBA with fellow member Benny Andersson and the band's manager Stig Anderson, has spent a lot of his time watching movies and listening to books during the pandemic, which has shut theatres and cinemas across the world. He has also found a new love in kayaking.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed by unnamed woman

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The woman, identified in the lawsuit only as "Jane Doe," said she met Gooding in a Manhattan bar in August 2013 and was invited to join him for drinks at a nearby hotel.

'Stuttering John,' of Howard Stern fame, sues Sirius XM

John Melendez, who became known as Stuttering John as a longtime sidekick to radio and television host Howard Stern, has sued Sirius XM Holdings Inc for using his name, likeness and voice without permission on channels dedicated to Stern. Melendez, who left Stern's radio show after more than 15 years in 2004 and became the announcer for NBC's "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," accused Sirius of exploiting his celebrity to attract more listeners and advertising.

Can Russell Crowe and cut-price popcorn bring people back to U.S. movies?

AMC Theatres and other cinema chains will fire up projectors in some major U.S. cities this week, offering lower-priced admission, discounted popcorn and new safety measures to tempt audiences back to the movies despite the pandemic. Theaters will remain closed, however, in some of the biggest movie-going markets including Los Angeles and New York, where local officials say the coronavirus risk remains too high to let cinemas resume.

Pop star Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture

Britney Spears wants her father to be removed as the person that controls her business and personal affairs in a major change to her 12-year court-appointed conservatorship. Ahead of a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the 38-year-old pop star's lawyer filed documents saying the singer is "strongly opposed to having James (Spears) return as conservator of her person." The document gave no reasons for her stance. '

Tiger King' zoo closing down, owner blames animal rights 'loons'

The private wildcat zoo at the center of the hit Netflix series "Tiger King" is closing its doors permanently, its owner said, citing pressure from animal rights activists and inspectors. "As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effective immediately," Jeff Lowe, the current owner of the Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, wrote in a Facebook post.

Second man pleads not guilty in 'brazen' killing of Jam Master Jay

A second man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of murdering Run-DMC rapper Jam Master Jay in New York in 2002 in what prosecutors said was a brazen act of violence over a disputed drug deal. Ronald Washington, 56, who is currently serving a prison sentence for robbery, was charged along with Karl Jordan Jr. on Monday for the shooting death of the musician, whose real name was Jason Mizell, in his New York recording studio.

Belarus sacked director for backing protests. His actors promptly resigned

For theatre director Pavel Latushko, the sight of detainees emerging from prison with bruises and complaining of punishment beatings convinced him to join mass protests against the Belarus government he once represented. Soon after he was sacked for his defiance, his troupe of actors handed in their resignations in solidarity.

Brazil vice president invites DiCaprio to see reality of Amazon rainforest

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Wednesday called on actor Leonardo DiCaprio to visit the Amazon to see the reality of the situation there, as the government faces criticisms for rising destruction in the world's largest rainforest. Mourao invited DiCaprio, an environmental campaigner, to go with him personally on a journey along a notoriously ill-maintained road in the remote far western Amazon near the town of Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira.