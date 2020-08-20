Left Menu
NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer departs company after disclosing affair NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer left the Comcast Corp -owned company on Tuesday, after disclosing that he had made a settlement with a woman with whom he had a consensual affair years ago.

Updated: 20-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:28 IST
People News Roundup: Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture; Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed by unnamed woman

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The woman, identified in the lawsuit only as "Jane Doe," said she met Gooding in a Manhattan bar in August 2013 and was invited to join him for drinks at a nearby hotel.

Pop star Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture

Britney Spears wants her father to be removed as the person that controls her business and personal affairs in a major change to her 12-year court-appointed conservatorship. Ahead of a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the 38-year-old pop star's lawyer filed documents saying the singer is "strongly opposed to having James (Spears) return as conservator of her person." The document gave no reasons for her stance.

Second man pleads not guilty in 'brazen' killing of Jam Master Jay

A second man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of murdering Run-DMC rapper Jam Master Jay in New York in 2002 in what prosecutors said was a brazen act of violence over a disputed drug deal. Ronald Washington, 56, who is currently serving a prison sentence for robbery, was charged along with Karl Jordan Jr. on Monday for the shooting death of the musician, whose real name was Jason Mizell, in his New York recording studio.

NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer departs company after disclosing affair

NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer left the Comcast Corp -owned company on Tuesday, after disclosing that he had made a settlement with a woman with whom he had a consensual affair years ago. In a statement, Meyer said he had been the target of an extortion effort from people who learned of the settlement, which he said he had made under threat.

