Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong reports 'first documented' COVID-19 re-infection

A Hong Kong man, who had first tested positive for COVID-19 in March and made a full recovery was re-infected months later after making a trip overseas, according to researchers.

ANI | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:21 IST
Hong Kong reports 'first documented' COVID-19 re-infection
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Hong Kong man, who had first tested positive for COVID-19 in March and made a full recovery was re-infected months later after making a trip overseas, according to researchers. A pre-print study, by a team at the University of Hong Kong, purports to be the "world's first documentation" of a patient who recovered from coronavirus contracting the infection again. Researchers sequenced the genome of his first and second infections to show that virus strains were different, suggesting that he was re-infected, The Washington Post reported.

Although there have been unconfirmed reports of people contracting COVID-19 again after recovering from the virus, the study, which has not been peer-reviewed, has potential implications for vaccine use and policies pertaining to the concept of herd immunity which presumes those who recover from the disease will not be re-infected. The Hong Kong man, a 33-year-old IT worker with a reported history of good health, had first tested positive for COVID-19 in late March. He had symptoms of fever and cough and was rushed to the hospital. The patient recovered and was discharged in mid-April after testing negative for the infection.

However, in August, after visiting Spain via the UK, he again tested positive when he returned to Hong Kong, despite being asymptomatic. In the research paper, study author Kwok-Yung Yuen and his colleagues suggested that herd immunity is unlikely to eliminate coronavirus and a potential vaccine might not provide lifelong immunity to the infection.

However, some immunologists asserted that the case was not a surprise and suggested a more positive interpretation of the findings. "This is a textbook example of how immunity should work," Akiko Iwasaki, an immunology expert at Yale University, said in a tweet on Monday, while referring to the Hong Kong man's asymptomatic case. Iwasaki said the research had "no bearing" on the success of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. "Vaccines can provoke a much higher level of immunity in a person that can potentially block re-infection, or at least shut it down to a noncontagious level," she added.

The study was accepted in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal on Monday and it is likely to be published online the next day, according to Lili Kadets, a journal spokeswoman. It was "reviewed and accepted" by Robert T Schooley, an infectious-diseases expert at the University of California at San Diego. The Hong Kong man's re-infection may suggest the level of immunity after contracting infection may be lower than many had hoped, or can reduce overtime, or may occur on a spectrum, thereby offering partial immune protection, according to The Washington Post.

The paper suggested that while the man had no detectable antibodies after contracting the infection for the second time, he developed them afterward -- a development Iwasaki termed as "encouraging". "What we are learning from this new case report is that SARS-CoV-2 may persist in the global population, similar to other common cold-associated human coronaviruses, even if patients have some degree of acquired immunity," Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City said in an interview.

"The only safe and practical approach to achieve herd immunity is through vaccination," he said, although immunizations may not provide lifelong protection. Glatter added that extensive studies are needed to "evaluate the spectrum of illness and degree of immunity achieved due to the re-infection by the virus.

"The take-home is that a vaccine, no matter how novel or sophisticated, may not be able to provide lifelong immunity against COVID-19. This is in keeping with other seasonal coronaviruses," he was quoted as saying. He said it may be possible that vaccines should be administered twice a year to supplement natural immunity, The Washington Post reported.

Authors of the University of Hong Kong study have recommended that patients who recover from COVID-19 should continue to follow social distancing and other norms, such as wearing a mask.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portland police declare 'riot' as protesters light fire at offices

Police in Portland declared a riot and ordered protesters to disperse late on Monday after a fire was lit at police association offices.Failure to leave now will subject you to arrest andor the use of crowd control munitions including but n...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Fauci warns against vaccine roll-out before safety checksDistributing a COVID-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in larg...

MLB roundup: Angels' Pujols now 2nd in all-time RBIs

Framber Valdez struck out 11, Kyle Tucker hit a home run and Carlos Correa hit a three-run double as the Houston Astros returned home to end a three-game losing streak with an 11-4 victory Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels A...

President Kovind expresses distress over Raigad building collapse

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed his distress over the Raigad building collapse tragedy in Maharashtra. The news of the building collapse at Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra and loss of lives is distressing. My thoughts and prayer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020