Entertainment News Roundup: Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic; BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row and more

Box Office: Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' off to decent start as U.S. theaters slowly reopen

After months-long cinema closures, the U.S. box office has opened to the most significant degree since pre-pandemic times. Movie theaters in Florida, Texas, Georgia and other parts of the country that were able to safely reopen welcomed the first major theatrical premiere since March: Solstice Studios' "Unhinged," a thriller starring Russell Crowe. The film played in 1,823 venues in North America, marking the widest release yet since the pandemic hit.

Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic

The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead next February as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its organisers said on Monday, as Germany battles a surge in infections linked to returning holidaymakers, large family gatherings and nightlife. The film festival, also known as the Berlinale, is being planned as a physical festival while a hybrid model of virtual and on-site events is intended for the European Film Market (EFM) event running at the same time, the organisers said in a statement.

BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row

Every year millions tune in to watch a pomp-laden celebration of all things British with flag-waving music lovers boisterously singing along to patriotic anthems performed at the last night of the BBC's Promenade concerts. But a decision by the public broadcaster to omit the words from two of the best known songs in this year's concert from London's Royal Albert Hall has sparked a bitter row over censorship and the country's imperial past.

Sotheby's changes beat with first hip-hop auction

It started out as just a plastic prop from a party shop but the gold colored crown that rapper Notorious B.I.G wore on the last photo shoot before his death could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars at an auction dedicated to hip-hop culture. After highlighting sneakers and handbags in recent years, Sotheby's in New York is branching out again for the September auction, which will feature some 120 lots representing hip-hop artifacts, jewelry, fashion and fine art.