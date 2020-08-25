Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic; BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row and more

Box Office: Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' off to decent start as U.S. theaters slowly reopen After months-long cinema closures, the U.S. box office has opened to the most significant degree since pre-pandemic times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:25 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic; BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' off to decent start as U.S. theaters slowly reopen

After months-long cinema closures, the U.S. box office has opened to the most significant degree since pre-pandemic times. Movie theaters in Florida, Texas, Georgia and other parts of the country that were able to safely reopen welcomed the first major theatrical premiere since March: Solstice Studios' "Unhinged," a thriller starring Russell Crowe. The film played in 1,823 venues in North America, marking the widest release yet since the pandemic hit.

Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic

The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead next February as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its organisers said on Monday, as Germany battles a surge in infections linked to returning holidaymakers, large family gatherings and nightlife. The film festival, also known as the Berlinale, is being planned as a physical festival while a hybrid model of virtual and on-site events is intended for the European Film Market (EFM) event running at the same time, the organisers said in a statement.

BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row

Every year millions tune in to watch a pomp-laden celebration of all things British with flag-waving music lovers boisterously singing along to patriotic anthems performed at the last night of the BBC's Promenade concerts. But a decision by the public broadcaster to omit the words from two of the best known songs in this year's concert from London's Royal Albert Hall has sparked a bitter row over censorship and the country's imperial past.

Sotheby's changes beat with first hip-hop auction

It started out as just a plastic prop from a party shop but the gold colored crown that rapper Notorious B.I.G wore on the last photo shoot before his death could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars at an auction dedicated to hip-hop culture. After highlighting sneakers and handbags in recent years, Sotheby's in New York is branching out again for the September auction, which will feature some 120 lots representing hip-hop artifacts, jewelry, fashion and fine art.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence minister launches life insurance scheme for over 10,000 workers in cantonments

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched a life insurance scheme that will provide a cover of Rs five lakhs each to more than 10,000 employees working in cantonment areas across India. Chhavni COVID Yodha Sanrakshan Yojana, a grou...

Over 1,000 villages in 18 UP districts hit by floods

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said over 1,000 villages in 18 districts of the state have been affected by floods. However, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said the flood situation is being monitored and there is an overall improve...

Lockdown impacted work life balance, finds survey

Nearly 50 per cent of respondents believe that coronavirus-related lockdown has affected their work-life balance owing to salary cuts and layoffs, according to a survey. The survey of more than 1,500 people working in sectors, including ban...

Jacob Blake's dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down. Blakes father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020