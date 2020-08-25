Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt orders arrests after Instagram account exposes gang rape

The publicity over the two cases has prompted hundreds of women to share stories online of sexual violence and abuse, with women's rights activists hoping this would be a turning point for Egypt to start taking sex crimes seriously. "The public prosecution orders the arrest of the accused in assaulting a girl in the Fairmont Hotel in 2014, placing them on travel bans," Egypt's public prosecution said in a statement.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:23 IST
Egypt orders arrests after Instagram account exposes gang rape
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)

Egyptian authorities have ordered the arrests of a group of men accused of being involved in a gang rape at a Cairo hotel amid a rare debate about sex crimes that started on social media and has fuelled a growing #MeToo movement. Lack of action over the 2014 incident, that was reported to have involved six men from powerful families, caused an uproar after being disclosed in July by an Instagram account with more than 180,000 followers that aims to expose sex attackers.

The case came after the same Instagram account, Assault Police, named a university student from a wealthy family accused of raping and blackmailing multiple women. He was subsequently arrested with the case now under investigation. The publicity over the two cases has prompted hundreds of women to share stories online of sexual violence and abuse, with women's rights activists hoping this would be a turning point for Egypt to start taking sex crimes seriously.

"The public prosecution orders the arrest of the accused in assaulting a girl in the Fairmont Hotel in 2014, placing them on travel bans," Egypt's public prosecution said in a statement. The prosecution launched an investigation into the case this month after several people came forward to give statements about the incident after a party at the five-star hotel, leading to questioning of the victim and a number of witnesses.

The Instagram account that exposed the two cases closed after its administrators received repeated death threats but it has since been reactivated. The state-run National Council for Women said in a statement that the public prosecution's decision sent a message of reassurance and comfort to women who have long felt disadvantaged in the conservative, Muslim-majority nation.

The 2014 incident has been one of the most controversial cases of sexual violence in recent years in Egypt where campaigners say a deep-rooted bias means women often face more blame for behaviour deemed provocative than men for sex crimes. In what activists see as a move undercutting women's rights, prosecutors have recently charged several women for "inciting debauchery" with songs and dances in TikTok videos.

Last week Egypt's parliament gave its final approval to a law to protect the anonymity of victims of sexual harassment or assault to encourage women and girls to report such attacks without fearing social stigma. Reda Eldanbouki, a lawyer and executive director of the Women's Center for Guidance and Legal Awareness, said if convicted the accused men could face hefty jail sentences.

"We hope that women amid this momentum would make more gains in their endeavours to be legally protected against sexual violence in all its forms," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer: Ronaldinho flies home to Brazil after Paraguayan judge frees him

Former world soccer star Ronaldinho Gaucho left Paraguay on Tuesday, hours after a judge liberated him from five months of house arrest over an adulterated passport. Ronaldinho left the hotel where he had been staying since April in the cap...

S.African court allows sheep exports to Middle East, rejects cruelty concerns

A South African court ruled on Tuesday that a Kuwaiti firm could ship thousands of sheep to the Middle East, dealing a blow to animal welfare activists seeking to ban such exports on concerns that extreme heat could kill the animals en rout...

MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy s personal website hacked

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddys personal website has been hacked and the city police have been informed about it, an official in his office said on Tuesday. The site -- httpkishanreddy.com -- was hacked on August 15 and has...

Doncic, Mavs riding momentum vs. Clippers

Even before they began their Western Conference first-round series, the Dallas Mavericks were a long shot to get past the Los Angeles Clippers. Injuries and ejections early in the best-of-seven series made the road even more difficult, but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020