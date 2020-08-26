Left Menu
Vietnamese man with five-metre hair says lifelong grow-out is divine calling While coronavirus lockdowns caused many men across the world to grow their hair longer than usual, none compare with Vietnam's Nguyen Van Chien who has gone almost 80 years without a trim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact; 'UFO' in Congo jungle turns out to be internet balloon and more
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact

For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: with the U.S. presidential election, demand for the centre's wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts. Instead, the spread of the coronavirus has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the United States. He is now holding off on producing a replica of Joe Biden.

'UFO' in Congo jungle turns out to be internet balloon

An unidentified flying object parachuted into dense Congo jungle to the confusion of local authorities, who detained two people for questioning until a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet confirmed the device was an internet balloon. Images shared on social media showed people inspecting a large silver-coloured contraption fitted with solar panels and wires, which had landed in the tropical forest of Bas-Uele province in the northern Democratic Republic of Congo, trailing a large deflated balloon.

Vietnamese man with five-metre hair says lifelong grow-out is divine calling

While coronavirus lockdowns caused many men across the world to grow their hair longer than usual, none compare with Vietnam's Nguyen Van Chien who has gone almost 80 years without a trim. The 92-year-old from the southern Mekong Delta region is the proud owner of five-metre long dreadlocks, owing to his belief in a faith that prescribes leaving untouched what a person is born with.

