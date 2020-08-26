People News Roundup: Roman Polanski loses court case over expulsion from Oscar body; Coronavirus-sceptic businessman Briatore hospitalized with virus

Left Menu
Roman Polanski loses court case over expulsion from Oscar body Movie director Roman Polanski, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over charges of unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl, on Tuesday lost a court bid to be reinstated as a member, the Los Angeles City News Service reported.

26-08-2020
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Roman Polanski loses court case over expulsion from Oscar body

Movie director Roman Polanski, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over charges of unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl, on Tuesday lost a court bid to be reinstated as a member, the Los Angeles City News Service reported. Polanski, 87, who won an Oscar in 2003, was expelled by the Academy in May 2018 because of the long-standing criminal case which dates back to 1977.

Coronavirus-sceptic businessman Briatore hospitalized with virus

Flavio Briatore, one of Italy's most flamboyant businessmen who lambasted restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19 epidemic, was hospitalized on Tuesday after testing positive for the disease, his staff said in a statement. Briatore, 70, became famous as a Formula 1 team manager in the 1990s and 2000s, and mentored world champion drivers Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.

