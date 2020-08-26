Entertainment News Roundup: Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic; BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row and more

Left Menu
Roman Polanski loses court case over expulsion from Oscar body Movie director Roman Polanski, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over charges of unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl, on Tuesday lost a court bid to be reinstated as a member, the Los Angeles City News Service reported.

Updated: 26-08-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Roman Polanski loses court case over expulsion from Oscar body

Movie director Roman Polanski, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over charges of unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl, on Tuesday lost a court bid to be reinstated as a member, the Los Angeles City News Service reported. Polanski, 87, who won an Oscar in 2003, was expelled by the Academy in May 2018 because of the long-standing criminal case which dates back to 1977.

Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic

The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead next February as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its organisers said on Monday, as Germany battles a surge in infections linked to returning holidaymakers, large family gatherings and nightlife. The film festival, also known as the Berlinale, is being planned as a physical festival while a hybrid model of virtual and on-site events is intended for the European Film Market (EFM) event running at the same time, the organisers said in a statement.

'Impossible Orchestra' holds virtual performance to battle Mexico's domestic violence

Overcoming obstacles put in place by the coronavirus pandemic, some of classical music's most beloved artists are coming together to create a virtual ensemble to raise funds for women and children suffering domestic abuse in Mexico. Founded during the pandemic crisis by Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra, the 27-artist "Impossible Orchestra" on Tuesday released a video of the Danzón No. 2, a classic modern Mexican composition inspired by a Cuban dance.

BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row

Every year millions tune in to watch a pomp-laden celebration of all things British with flag-waving music lovers boisterously singing along to patriotic anthems performed at the last night of the BBC's Promenade concerts. But a decision by the public broadcaster to omit the words from two of the best known songs in this year's concert from London's Royal Albert Hall has sparked a bitter row over censorship and the country's imperial past.

Sotheby's changes beat with first hip-hop auction

It started out as just a plastic prop from a party shop but the gold colored crown that rapper Notorious B.I.G wore on the last photo shoot before his death could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars at an auction dedicated to hip-hop culture. After highlighting sneakers and handbags in recent years, Sotheby's in New York is branching out again for the September auction, which will feature some 120 lots representing hip-hop artifacts, jewelry, fashion and fine art.

'West Wing' cast reuniting to boost turnout for U.S. elections

The cast of television's award-winning political drama "The West Wing" are getting back together for a special to promote voting in November's U.S. elections. Martin Sheen - a political activist in real life who played the liberal-leaning U.S. President Jed Bartlet on the NBC show - will reunite with his fictional White House staffers, portrayed by Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Dule Hill, Janel Maloney and Richard Schiff, HBO Max said on Tuesday.

