Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Korean doctors stage walkout despite order to return to work

Tens of thousands of South Korean medical workers staged a walkout from hospitals on Wednesday despite the authorities' order to resume work, as some services were disrupted at major clinics throughout the country, the state-run Yonhap news agency reported.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:46 IST
S Korean doctors stage walkout despite order to return to work
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Tens of thousands of South Korean medical workers staged a walkout from hospitals on Wednesday despite the authorities' order to resume work, as some services were disrupted at major clinics throughout the country, the state-run Yonhap news agency reported. The three-day collective strike is being staged by doctors and fellows working at training hospitals to protest the government's plans to reform the health care education system.

"As of 8 a.m. [23:00 GMT Tuesday], the government has ordered trainee doctors and fellows working at training hospitals in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon to immediately return to their medical services," South Korean Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said, as quoted by the news agency. According to the ministry, those who disobey the order may have their medical licenses revoked and face up to a three-year prison term or a fine of some 30 million won ($25,293).

The country's medical sector and the government have reportedly reached an agreement to shelve the reform plan until the spread of COVID-19 is contained in the greater capital region. However, the deal was rejected by the Korean Intern and Resident Association representing the trainee doctors, the media outlet added, citing the Health Ministry. This is the second walkout organized by the Korean Medical Association after the Monday strike.

Specifically, the fellows are protesting government plans to increase the number for admissions to medical schools by over 400 students per year, effectively lowering the bar for acceptance. They are also protesting plans to introduce elements of traditional medicine and telemedicine into the curriculum, which are largely frowned upon in the medical community. The government, in turn, is scrambling to avoid a massive reduction in the medical workforce, as the COVID-19 outbreak in the capital appears on an upward trajectory.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has urged citizens to abide by stricter measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. The proliferation of the virus picked up in August in the capital of Seoul and surrounding metropolitan areas after a five-month hiatus. Official data indicates that 312 people have died so far from the disease. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England have right mix to be world’s best test side, says Root

Englands hard-earned test series wins over the summer with a blend of youth and experience show the sides drive to be the number one team in the world, according to captain Joe Root. England beat the West Indies 2-1 and Pakistan 1-0 in a ra...

Netaji family members question 'credibility' of Mukherjee Commission report

Two members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses family have questioned the credibility of the Justice Mukherjee Commissions report, stating that it pronounced the icon of the freedom struggle dead without offering any information on the cause an...

Mahad tragedy: Excavator operator praised for 'non-stop' work

An operator of a heavy duty excavator is being praised by the authorities and locals of Mahad town in Maharashtras Raigad district, as he has been working virtually non-stop to clear the debris of a building that collapsed on Monday evening...

Malawi traditional leader orders chiefs to dissolve lockdown child marriages

By Charles Pensulo BLANTYRE, Malawi, Aug 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A senior traditional leader in Malawi has ordered village chiefs to dissolve all the child marriages that took place during the countrys coronavirus lockdown so girls ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020