Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Hollywood thriller 'Tenet' tests fans' appetite for cinemas

The hopes of Hollywood were riding on the opening of "Tenet" on Wednesday as the Christopher Nolan spy thriller tests the appetite of movie fans to return to cinemas and rescue an industry hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest release since schedules were torn up in March - and the only one of 2020's potential summer blockbusters to make it to the screen in the holiday season - "Tenet" launched in 70 countries on Wednesday ahead of the United States next week. Roman Polanski loses court case over expulsion from Oscar body

Movie director Roman Polanski, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over charges of unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl, on Tuesday lost a court bid to be reinstated as a member, the Los Angeles City News Service reported. Polanski, 87, who won an Oscar in 2003, was expelled by the Academy in May 2018 because of the long-standing criminal case which dates back to 1977. 'The melody is caged': Israel's Netta on how the show can't go on

On a balcony overlooking Tel Aviv, a familiar figure in pink headphones sways to the beat as she crafts performances that look very different from the pre-pandemic past. Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta Barzilai is instantly recognizable on the streets of the Israeli city she calls home. 'Impossible Orchestra' holds virtual performance to battle Mexico's domestic violence

Overcoming obstacles put in place by the coronavirus pandemic, some of classical music's most beloved artists are coming together to create a virtual ensemble to raise funds for women and children suffering domestic abuse in Mexico. Founded during the pandemic crisis by Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra, the 27-artist "Impossible Orchestra" on Tuesday released a video of the Danzón No. 2, a classic modern Mexican composition inspired by a Cuban dance. BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row

Every year millions tune in to watch a pomp-laden celebration of all things British with flag-waving music lovers boisterously singing along to patriotic anthems performed at the last night of the BBC's Promenade concerts. But a decision by the public broadcaster to omit the words from two of the best known songs in this year's concert from London's Royal Albert Hall has sparked a bitter row over censorship and the country's imperial past. Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

The moment the metal singer Shui Shu spread his arms, Buddhist prayer beads in hand and incense wafting from the stage, his band unleashed a wall of sound on the crowd. The rapt audience of about 200, many wearing masks, swayed gingerly. By the end of his set, most masks were off. Sotheby's changes beat with first hip-hop auction

It started out as just a plastic prop from a party shop but the gold colored crown that rapper Notorious B.I.G wore on the last photo shoot before his death could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars at an auction dedicated to hip-hop culture. After highlighting sneakers and handbags in recent years, Sotheby's in New York is branching out again for the September auction, which will feature some 120 lots representing hip-hop artifacts, jewelry, fashion and fine art. 'West Wing' cast reuniting to boost turnout for U.S. elections

The cast of television's award-winning political drama "The West Wing" are getting back together for a special to promote voting in November's U.S. elections. Martin Sheen - a political activist in real life who played the liberal-leaning U.S. President Jed Bartlet on the NBC show - will reunite with his fictional White House staffers, portrayed by Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Dule Hill, Janel Maloney and Richard Schiff, HBO Max said on Tuesday. New York rejects 11th parole bid of John Lennon's killer

The man who cut short the life and music of rock superstar John Lennon with a burst of bullets nearly 40 years ago lost his 11th bid to be freed from a sentence that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life, a New York prison system spokesperson said on Wednesday. A parole board denied a request for release from Mark David Chapman, who must wait two more years before he becomes eligible again, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson said.