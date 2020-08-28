Odd News Roundup: Indians seek out fortune tellers to fight COVID-19 blues; Vietnamese man with five-meter hair says lifelong grow-out is adivine calling.

Left Menu
Indians seek out fortune tellers to fight COVID-19 blues; Vietnamese man with five-meter hair says lifelong grow-out is a divine calling.

Indians seek out fortune tellers to fight COVID-19 blues In his golden-hued office, decked out with peacock feathers and crystal balls, Indian mystic healer and astrologer Sanjay Sharma is busy offering his clients a peek into their future as the COVID-19 pandemic has muddied their present.

Indians seek out fortune tellers to fight COVID-19 blues; Vietnamese man with five-meter hair says lifelong grow-out is a divine calling.
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Indians seek out fortune tellers to fight COVID-19 blues

In his golden-hued office, decked out with peacock feathers and crystal balls, Indian mystic healer and astrologer Sanjay Sharma is busy offering his clients a peek into their future as the COVID-19 pandemic has muddied their present. "Right now people are really frightened about their future," said Sharma, with flowing hair and a big vermilion dot on his forehead, as smoldering incense sticks spread their fragrance over an Apple laptop on his desk.

Vietnamese man with five-meter hair says lifelong grow-out is a divine calling

While coronavirus lockdowns caused many men across the world to grow their hair longer than usual, none compare with Vietnam's Nguyen Van Chien who has gone almost 80 years without a trim. The 92-year-old from the southern Mekong Delta region is the proud owner of five-meter long dreadlocks, owing to his belief in a faith that prescribes leaving untouched what a person is born with.

